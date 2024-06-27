Alberta

Alberta alters electricity regs to factor coal shut down and mandate gas in peak periods

Genesee #2 Power station, Alberta’s last coal plant
Genesee #2 Power station, Alberta’s last coal plantCapital Power
Loading content, please wait...
Natural Gas
Neudorf
Aeso
Alberta Electricity Policy
Coalfired Electricity Plants
regulatory reform

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news