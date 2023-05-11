A firetruck races to the scene of the wildfire in Drayton Valley.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

The Government of Canada and the UCP government in Alberta announced a coordinated donation matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts in Alberta communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.

On Thursday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will be heading to Grande Prairie to survey the damage.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Didn't the federal government try this already with a recent hurricane? Now it will be acceptable because it's just Alberta?

