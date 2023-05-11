The Government of Canada and the UCP government in Alberta announced a coordinated donation matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts in Alberta communities impacted by the devastating wildfires.
On Thursday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will be heading to Grande Prairie to survey the damage.
"I'll be out tonight and back again tomorrow after the the review," Smith said.
The widespread impact of the wildfires in Alberta calls for such a federal-provincial partnership and demonstrates the shared commitment to support Albertans through these difficult times, the UCP government added.
The Government of Canada and the UCP government will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.
The UCP government said donated funds will be used for immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating wildfires.
The funds will support a range of emergency services the Canadian Red Cross may deliver to those in need. Donated funds will allow the Canadian Red Cross to support community organizations to support impacted people and communities as they begin the long process of recovery for increasing events.
Other supports may include financial assistance for immediate unmet needs, and other essential services not covered by federal or provincial programs.
Both governments took time to recognize the heroic work of first responders, volunteers, non-governmental organizations and emergency managers across all levels of governments and indigenous communities in the response and recovery efforts in Alberta.
Those wishing to make a financial donation to the 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.
The most up-to-date evacuation information is available at alberta.ca/emergency, Alberta Emergency Alert or by downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers. Albertans seeking information or supports can call 310-4455.
(1) comment
Didn't the federal government try this already with a recent hurricane? Now it will be acceptable because it's just Alberta?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.