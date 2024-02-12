Alberta and Sask residents find Ottawa is out of sync with their values, but most Quebecois see alignment

The looming American election has become a source of anxiety on both sides of the border, but Canadians' concerns about the state of domestic democracy are growing, too.New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians, and especially past Conservative voters, are worried that key democratic pillars are weakening in Canada. Canadians are more likely to believe elections are becoming less free and fair, the rule of law is being applied less equitably and the power is less invested in the common people than to see those principles strengthening. On all three, those who voted for the Conservative party in 2021 are much more critical than other past voters, whose concerns are evident but perhaps less grave.Two-thirds of Canadians (67%) say they are proud to live in Canada, compared to 54% who say this in the US. Meantime, twice as many residents north of the border (59%) say they believe it to be a caring society as south (30%).Canadians have polarized opinions on the federal government. Half (48%) say Canada does not have a good system of government and as many (47%) believe the country is on the wrong track. This perceived dearth of quality government extends to the provinces.Two-in-five (38%) in Alberta and three-in-ten (29%) in Saskatchewan say Canada is a country whose values align with their own, the two lowest proportions in the country. More than half (53%) in Quebec say the same, leading all provinces.Canadians are less likely to view Canada as a prosperous country (62% to 54%) and a positive player in world affairs (50% to 44%) than they were in 2022.Amid the ninth year of Liberal government, past CPC voters are much less likely to say they are proud to live in Canada (49%) than past Liberal (89%) or NDP (70%) voters. Just one-in-eight (13%) 2021 Conservatives see the country as on the right track.Two-thirds (65%) of 2021 Liberal voters believe the country is heading in the right direction, the only group of past voters who say so at a majority level.Angus Reid found Canadians thought “Trump-style politics” could come to Canada. The institute said this approach was "driven by bombastic populist messaging, disregard for institutions and legal norms and attacks on 'the deep state.'” Just 13% of Canadians say Canada is immune to this approach, while 75% say that the Trump trend could come to Canada.