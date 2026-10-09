Alberta

Alberta appeal court finds amended 'No New Pipelines' Act unconstitutional

An AI-created image of Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney with an oil pipeline, the Canadian and Alberta flags, and ships.
An AI-created image of Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney with an oil pipeline, the Canadian and Alberta flags, and ships. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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