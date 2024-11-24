Alberta arts minister says E Street Band's guitarist champion for music

Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said it was fantastic meeting E Street Band guitarist and mandolinist Stevie Van Zandt. Fir called Van Zandt “a true champion and advocate for music and the arts in the USA.” “Thank you for coming to @nmc_canada with the @BruceArchives and I wish you the best on the rest of your tour with @springsteen and the E Street Band,” tweeted Fir. She included two photos of her talking with Van Zandt and one with them posing together. .Although Van Zandt lives in the US, he was in Alberta because he was touring with American rock singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. They performed in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on November 16 and in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Van Zandt responded by saying it was great meeting Fir. “Thank you for supporting the Arts,” he said. “The American government is the only one in the world that thinks Art is a luxury.”