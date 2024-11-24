Alberta

Alberta arts minister says E Street Band's guitarist champion for music

Tanya Fir and Stevie Van Zandt
Tanya Fir and Stevie Van Zandt Courtesy Tanya Fir/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
American Government
Music
Tour
Tanya Fir
Bruce Springsteen
Arts
Champion
E Street Band
National Music Centre
Stevie Van Zandt

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news