EDMONTON — The UCP government has proposed amendments to expand access to the captive insurance industry for businesses in an effort to bolster Alberta's status as an attractive investment destination.Captive insurers are insurance companies established and owned by a business or group of businesses to insure their own risks rather than purchasing all their coverage from conventional insurers.Bill 41, the Financial Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2026, introduced by Finance Minister Jason Nixon on Tuesday, would expand and clarify the corporate structures eligible to register as captive insurers.The UCP government said businesses in the natural resources, agriculture, energy and financial technology sectors, particularly those with complex organizational structures, stand to benefit from the amendments."Captive insurance is not going to be something that's taking place with hundreds of people, but for the people that utilize it, it creates significant savings for them and significant opportunities," Nixon told reporters."What we have heard is for people that are either using captive insurance that these changes are necessary for them to continue to use it effectively, or more importantly, people that are looking at it, along with potential cost savings, captive insurance also gives businesses more flexibility when establishing their plans.".Other changes under Bill 41 would expand captive insurance coverage to contractors and subcontractors while strengthening oversight of how captive owners manage risks associated with contractors.The legislation would also strengthen safeguards for association captives by restricting membership to organizations with similar risks and requiring sound business plans."We're strengthening protections and options for Alberta investors and giving business greater flexibility to meet their insurance needs, to further diversify Alberta's economy, and encourage organizations to continue choosing Alberta as the best place to build their businesses," Nixon said.Tuesday's bill would also give eligible pension holders greater flexibility in managing their retirement savings by introducing Variable Life Benefits, which would allow retirees to keep their employer pension funds invested while receiving variable payments.The UCP government said the changes would provide retirees with another option for receiving income throughout retirement, rather than relying exclusively on fixed pension payments."After a lifetime of hard work, it's Albertans' pensions, and they should have every option available to receive their benefits in a way that works best for them, and that's exactly what this legislation does," Nixon told reporters..Bill 41 would also amend Alberta's Securities Act to expand the Alberta Securities Commission's dispute-resolution powers.It would give retail investors an alternative to court proceedings when resolving disputes with investment firms and allow the commission to resolve certain disputes between companies and shareholders.Subsequent amendments would also strengthen Alberta's securities laws and investor protections while aligning Alberta's legislation with that of other provinces.Amendments to the Tobacco Tax Act would clarify how smokeless tobacco products, including oral tobacco pouches, are taxed, maintaining the existing rate of 35 cents per gram based on total product weight..Smith hopes independence support falls to single digits as Nixon predicts referendum defeat.Administrative amendments aim to pave the way for Alberta's transition to Care-First auto insurance in January, primarily by moving existing provisions from the Insurance Act into the Automobile Insurance Act."Care-First will lower the cost of premiums and provide better, faster, more reliable insurance with the highest accident benefits in the country," Nixon said. "That means more money in Albertans' pockets and long-term stability on premiums, so that good drivers have an insurance system that they can rely on."Alberta's Care-First insurance model replaces much of the traditional process of suing an at-fault driver after a collision with a system in which injured motorists receive medical care and financial benefits through their own insurance provider, regardless of who caused the accident.The change has drawn criticism from Albertans concerned about the transition, with some worried about losing the ability to sue an at-fault driver when injured and others fearing premium increases.The UCP has argued that shifting to a Care-First model will allow individuals to receive treatment sooner rather than sitting through lengthy legal disputes, during which access to care can be limited. The government has also argued that the system will provide cost certainty rather than annual premium spikes.Nixon said the UCP intends to review the Care-First model 18 months after its implementation."There's been a lot of commitments that have been made through this process with our insurance partners that, if we were able to develop this process, that what would happen to Albertans with savings and the stabilities of rates," Nixon said."That will be the number one thing that we'll look at over the next 18 months.".Nixon praises Poilievre’s proposal to axe GST on new home builds .Other minor amendments in Bill 41 would establish a framework for calculating and delivering tax benefits, such as the Alberta Energy Rebate, through the Canada Revenue Agency, without individuals needing to apply for the credit."One of the great challenges of trying to do a rebate is obviously, you need everybody's bank account information to be able to get the money into the bank account," Nixon said."You got to confirm that people exist, and the reality is the CRA has already done all that work. And so, other provinces who have been able to make the same type of structure have been able to use that as a tool."