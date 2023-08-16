real estate, housing
Go west, young man. And bring your family.

A massive in-migration of newcomers helped push Alberta’s real estate market to new highs even as housing starts sagged in other parts of the country, according to new numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

guest50
guest50

Just asking....for a friend..., but did the bulk of the international immigrants come to Alberta with both job and English language skills? Or are Alberta taxpayers subsidizing them?

guest1019
guest1019

Living in Ontario and had the Alberta flag flying in place of the maple leaf this last year. Alberta is our Alamo.

