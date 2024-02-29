ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: EV owners face $200 tax

Alberta’s electric vehicle owners will get their comeuppance when they’re forced to pay an extra $200 fee to register their Teslas and federally subsidized EVs next year.That’s because the UCP government is planning to impose a $200 surcharge in addition to the regular registration fee starting as soon as next January.In its budget documents, the government says EVs are heavier than conventional vehicles and cause more damage on highways and roads, while owners don’t pay a provincial fuel tax. The tax will not apply to hybrid vehicles..“I’m interested in fixing the roads,” said Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner. “We need everyone to help.”Finance Minister Nate Horner.During his pre-budget press conference Finance Minister Nate Horner said the EV tax would be comparable to estimated gas taxes paid at the pump and is expected to generate $1 million this year before gradually increasing $5 million in 2025 and $8 million in 2026 as more of them hit the highways.Horner defended the move by pointing to other jurisdictions in North America that have already implemented the surcharges.“I’m interested in fixing the roads,” he said. “We need everyone to help.”It’s part of a raft of scheduled tax and fee hikes that are less likely to be as popular with ordinary Albertans.Starting in January, Alberta will be collecting a tax on all vaping products equivalent to the federal tax on tobacco products. Cigarette taxes are also increasing 2.5 cents to 30 cents per dart while smokeless tobacco is going up by 7.5 cents to 35 cents per gram effective March 1.The changes are expected to generate $25 million this year.