ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Increased spending aims at improving the healthcare system

The Alberta government says Budget 2024 will continue to prioritize the delivery of high-quality, reliable healthcare, with funding for the planning of the Stollery Children’s Hospital, attract family physicians to rural areas and add more mental health and addiction facilities. “In Budget 2024, Alberta’s government is continuing to prioritize the delivery of high-quality, reliable health services across the province,” said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange Thursday. “This year’s record investment of $26.2 billion in healthcare will help us continue toward our goals of improving primary healthcare, adding capacity, reducing wait times, growing the workforce and advancing the Healthcare Action Plan.” To modernize Alberta’s healthcare system, the government said it will spend $475 million. This includes $200 million to improve access to family physicians, $10 million for primary care initiatives in indigenous communities and $15 million to develop a compensation model for nurse practitioners. It said it will spend $6.6 billion for physician compensation and development — up from $6.1 billion in Budget 2023. Over three years, $1 billion will go towards transforming the continuing care system to shift care to the community, enhance workforce capacity, increase choice and innovation and improve the quality of care within the continuing care sector. As part of a bilateral agreement with the Canadian government, $287 million over four years will go towards new mental health and addiction facilities and targeted supports for children and youth, adults and indigenous communities. The government went on to say another $62.4 million will be spent over three years to create two rural health professional training centres and expand physician education. It added $20 million will be spent over the next three years on planning for an independent Stollery Children’s Hospital, including $17 million in new funding. Another $35 million in capital funding over three years will go towards purchasing new Emergency Medical Services vehicles and ambulances, upgrading the existing fleet and acquiring additional equipment. On the mental health side, the government said $10 million will be spent over the next three years to create more mental health professional spaces in post-secondary schools. It acknowledged $1.55 billion will be spent on the Alberta model to ensure anyone suffering from mental illnesses and addictions has an opportunity to pursue recovery.Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said Budget 2024 “gives hope to those suffering from the deadly disease of addiction or facing mental health challenges.”“We are proud to invest in the Alberta Recovery Model and provide life-saving addiction treatment and care for those in need,” said Williams. The Alberta government said in November it will reorient the healthcare system on Albertans to improve health outcomes for them and empower healthcare workers to deliver quality care. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to dismantle AHS, focus on more timely healthcare systems“Albertans deserve access to the healthcare they need when and where they need it,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Healthcare workers move mountains for their patients every day.”