ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Trying to make life easier and more affordable for Alberta families

The Alberta government says Budget 2024 hope to keep life affordable and support Albertans most affected by inflation. “With each strategic investment in affordable housing, reducing homelessness and supporting our seniors and people with disabilities, we are strengthening our communities and empowering vulnerable Albertans to thrive and succeed,” said Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon. To give people and families greater access to affordable housing, the government said it will spend $717 million in capital grants in line with Stronger Foundations. When it comes to assisting low-income families, it said it will spend $355 million on the Alberta Child and Family Benefit — an increase of $31 million from the last fiscal year. The government went on to say Albertans will save $980 million because of the indexation of income taxes. Budget 2024 formalizes the schedule to phase in the new income tax bracket on the first $60,000 of income, which would save people up to $760 per year once the tax cut is implemented. A 25% discount for seniors on personal registry and medical driving tests will come into effect in 2024/2025. Another $38 million will be allocated to operational funding of the Seniors Lodge, Social Housing and Specialized Housing and Rental Assistance programs in 2024/25. Over the next three years, the Alberta government said it will spend $22 million to foster, kinship and other caregiver rates, which will support stronger foundations for children in care and provide them with opportunities for a brighter future. Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton said the government “is helping make life easier and more affordable for Alberta families.” “By helping foster caregivers increase stability for children and youth in care and ensuring survivors of domestic and sexual violence have the resources they need to heal, we’re enabling connections that will lead to a brighter future for Alberta families,” said Turton. Nixon and Alberta’s major city mayors expressed concerns to former housing minister Sean Fraser with recent funding decisions by the Canadian government concerning its housing initiatives in July. READ MORE: UPDATED: Nixon, Alberta mayors condemn Canadian government over affordable housing money“Alberta, like all provinces in Canada, is facing a housing crisis and cost of living crisis that has created an urgent demand for supportive and affordable housing,” said Nixon, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “Alberta’s provincial and municipal governments share a commitment to working together with all orders of government to find innovative housing solutions and increase the supply of deeply affordable housing.”