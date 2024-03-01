ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: More than $150 million to be spent on community safety

The Alberta government said people deserve to feel safe when they are in their homes, studying at their schools and commuting to work. “Albertans have a right to feel safe working and living in their communities, and this budget makes sure we can put the right resources in place to ensure public safety across this province,” said Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis in a Thursday press release. “Additional investments to improve public safety — including supports for police and investments to strengthen Alberta’s response during a disaster — will help meet urgent needs while we lay the groundwork to deliver other public safety priorities over the next three years.”To ensure Albertans feel safe, the government said Budget 2024 will spend $49 million in capital funding over three years to better support first responders and the Alberta Sheriffs by providing them with the equipment and facilities they need to protect people. It added $10 million will be spent to support police officers deployed to high-crime areas in Calgary and Edmonton through the Safe Streets Action Plan. Another $8 million in community-based grants will address crime prevention, community safety, and hate crimes. A further $85 million in operating expenses will go to the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence program — an increase of $5 million from Budget 2023 — to support victims and women at risk of sexual assault.Moreover, the Alberta government said it will work with municipalities, indigenous leaders, and first responders so vulnerable people have access to shelters and housing, healthcare, and mental health and addiciton services. The Alberta government announced in November the expansion of the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) units in Calgary and Edmonton to bolster community safety efforts.READ MORE: Police bolster sheriff ranks in Calgary and Edmonton This initiative aims to provide law enforcement with more resources to combat crime and ensure the safety of all Albertans. To fortify the fight against criminal activities, the Alberta Sheriffs will be adding two positions in Calgary and four in Edmonton.