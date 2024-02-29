ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Preparing for natural disasters

The Alberta government said Budget 2024 protects the environment and safeguards communities and the economy from challenges such as wildfires, floods and droughts. “We have a responsible plan that will help protect Albertans and their communities from situations like natural disasters,” said Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner Thursday.“Ensuring Alberta can continue on its path of growth and prosperity was at top of mind developing Budget 2024.” With Budget 2024, the Alberta government said it protects Albertans and their communities through major spending commitments in wildfire prevention and firefighting services and flood and drought mitigation projects. This includes $251 million in capital funding over three years for flood and drought mitigation projects to protect people, properties and businesses. It said $539 million in capital funding over three years will go towards municipal and regional water and wastewater projects, including the Water for Life strategy. Another $151 million in additional operating expenses over the next three years will improve Alberta’s wildfire response readiness, enhance night operations, support volunteer and community wildfire response programs, provide additional airtanker support and provide additional resources to fight wildfires. In the next three years, $55 million in capital funding will purchase new firefighting equipment and facilities. When it comes to a modern water strategy, the Alberta government said $19 million will go towards increasing water availability through storage projects, conservation, data systems and stronger policies. It acknowledged $418 million in capital funding over three years will go towards infrastructure projects to manage water. This includes $262 million for irrigation projects to support farmers and agriculture producers. Another $147 million will be spent on water infrastructure projects to ensure necessary irrigation supplies are available throughout Alberta. A further $10 million will be spent on feasibility studies to explore options for water storage in the Wateron, Belly and St. Mary basins and Ardley. Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said the Alberta government was “preparing for the 2024 wildfire season by investing in prevention, response and mitigation programming.”“(This) will directly equip Alberta’s wildland firefighters with the tools they need to help keep Albertans and their communities safe,” said Loewen. Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz admitted the government was “making critical investments to protect, conserve and maximize water in Alberta.”“These measures will help keep communities safe during emergencies while keeping families in their homes and businesses open during droughts and floods,” said Schulz.