Chris Scott

Chris Scott getting arrested

 Photo from files

An Alberta cafe owner charged with breaches against COVID-19 legislation is seeking further disclosure after approximately 1,000 pages of email correspondence were revealed to his lawyers.

Chris Scott on the Whistle Stop Cafe rooftop

Chris Scott and others mocking Jason Kenney's Sky Palace dinner from the Whistle Stop Cafe rooftop

Christopher Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, was charged with seven violations of the Public Health Act and one violation of the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act in early 2021 in relation to alleged protests against Alberta Health Orders during the pandemic.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Listened to yesterday's Ezra Levant/Rebel News podcast on this. Really worth listening to. I'm a Rebel News subscriber. Pretty sure one can see the video on Rumble (https://rumble.com).

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.