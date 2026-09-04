Alberta Chief Justice dies after battling cancer

EDMONTON — Alberta Chief Justice Ritu Khullar died on Thursday, nine months after being placed on medical leave due to surgeries received in her battle with cancer. The Alberta Court of Appeal announced Khullar's death on Friday and said the 62-year-old died surrounded by family members. "The Honourable Ritu Khullar was a respected jurist whose intellect, thoughtfulness, and compassion were reflected in her work," wrote the court. "She never lost sight of the impact her decisions had on the lives of the parties before her. She understood that justice is the application of law to life." .Khullar was born in Fort Vermillion and practiced law in the public sector before being appointed to the Court of King's Bench in 2017 and, in 2022, as chief justice of Alberta, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories. "My path to the law and the bench was not very direct, but it was entertaining, scenic, and full of fun and adventure," reads Khullar's biography on the Canadian Bar Association website."I never had a goal to go to law school, to be any specific type of lawyer, or to become a judge. Instead, as opportunities presented themselves, I was guided by what I thought would be interesting and meaningful at that time. I believe that approach led me to where I am today."Khullar was put on medical leave in January after undergoing surgery, at which point Justice Dawn Pentelechuk was appointed Alberta's acting chief justice. "She encouraged judges, courts, court staff and the profession to earn and maintain public trust and confidence in the justice system," the court wrote. "She led by example, undertaking every aspect of her work in a principled and diligent manner." "We mourn the loss of our dedicated leader, colleague and friend. She will be dearly missed.".Premier Danielle Smith reacted to the news on Friday, saying Alberta has lost a "remarkable public servant." “As Chief Justice of Alberta, she carried the significant responsibility of leading Alberta’s highest court and earned the respect of colleagues across the legal community," reads a statement from Smith. “Throughout her career, she dedicated herself to public service. Her many contributions have made a profound impact on Alberta and Canada's justice systems." Justice Minister Mickey Amery said Khullar demonstrated dedication to the rule of law and brought compassion and rigour throughout her time as chief justice. “Her contributions to Alberta's legal landscape will endure for generations," reads a statement from Amery. "She leaves behind an extraordinary professional legacy and set a standard of service that will continue to inspire judges, lawyers and future members of the profession."