Alberta chiefs and NDP gather at Alberta leg as UCP dismiss motion for non-confidence vote

EDMONTON – A group of Alberta First Nations chiefs and Alberta NDP MLAs gathered outside the legislature building on Monday and criticized Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government for allowing the petition on independence to continue and refusing to hold a non-confidence vote. "It's an important, important day for everybody, including not only First Nations, but everybody, all across this island we're seeing, we've just witnessed what the UCP really think of First Nations," said Chief Sheldon Sunshine, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. A motion was introduced in the Alberta assembly on Monday calling on the UCP to hold a vote of non-confidence in Smith and their government, after a group of Alberta chiefs jointly signed a letter saying they had lost confidence in her ability to lead Alberta. The UCP rejected the motion after Government House Leader Joseph Schow called the motion a "political stunt led by the NDP attempting to distract Albertans from their own horrible record.""I take that personally and every treated person all across this land, not only in Alberta, but Canada and the US and all across the world, should really take notice of what's happening here today," Sunshine said. "We're being minimized by a government who has an agenda that wants to be free and sovereign, just like we are. I want to make it known here today that we will stand up and do everything we can to stand up against this type of government today, tomorrow and all the days ahead.".The chiefs argued that not only are they being minimized by the UCP calling it a "political stunt," but also by the provincial government allowing a petition on Alberta independence to continue, even though they argue it defies their treaty rights. The UCP were pushed about treaty rights during Question Period on Monday, and they continuously said that treaty rights would be respected through any actions, and that the provincial government will not impose any decision that would be unconstitutional. "Alberta's government respects the treaty rights of First Nations as well as the established rights of the Inuit and Metis peoples," said Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney. "Recognizing their importance now and for future generations, any discussion about Alberta's future must take place within the framework of the Constitution, including the protections guaranteed to indigenous peoples.".The UCP argued that they have a great relationship with the First Nations people of Alberta, but the chiefs argued, "How do you have a great relationship with someone who doesn't listen?" According to the chiefs, the issue goes beyond independence and branches to health care, pipelines, and other aspects of Alberta. "We need to be consulted, and we haven't," said Chief Samuel Crowfoot, Siksika Nation. "We've been ignored.""We've been glossed over, and it only seems that when we have moments of adversarialness, moments we have to be litigious, do we get the proper voice given to our voice." The chiefs were guests in the assembly during Monday's sitting and were recognized and welcomed by members of the UCP, who said they could come and meet with them at any time.However, the UCP later voted down a motion to hold a non-confidence vote called for by the chiefs. .Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi said the UCP's adversarial relationship with the First Nations is causing harm by damaging the MOU for a Northern BC pipeline."How do you get a pipeline built when you have a non-confidence vote from every single chief in this province?" said Nenshi. "This government is costing us jobs. It's costing US economic investment, and it's draining prosperity from indigenous and non-indigenous Albertans alike. "Nenshi said that the chiefs' words and the UCP's actions on Monday spoke volumes about the provincial government. "Cut the bulls---," Nenshi said. "At the very, very least, the Minister of Indigenous Relations, under whose watch we got a motion of nonconference, needs to be held accountable.""She and her government have lost the moral authority to be able to govern."