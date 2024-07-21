Alberta company launches first equity crowdfunding platform for provincial businesses

Go Alberta has launched a first ever equity crowdfunding platform dedicated to only Alberta-based businesses. Go Alberta’s platform aims to fill a gap in the funding landscape for local start-ups and small businesses by providing them with access to capital and investors, according to a press release. To expand investment opportunities, Go Alberta said its platform will enable entrepreneurs to raise funds by selling equity to more investors. By lowering the barriers to entry, it said it will empower businesses at various stages of development to show their opportunities and obtain the financial resources they need. Go Alberta went on to say it serves as the vital link between businesses and the capital they need. It added it drives local economic growth by supporting Alberta-based businesses. The platform can be used by companies in industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, alternative energy, mining, entertainment, technology, food services, manufacturing, real estate, and retail services. It will allow businesses to raise up to $1.5 million per year. It simplifies investor participation using common banking technology without requiring new accounts. Funds can be used for scaling operations, entering new markets, launching new products, and enhancing business models. Go Alberta said it will facilitate multiple rounds of crowdfunding to accommodate growth and reduce shrinkage. It said it has eliminated geographic limitations to broaden funding sources. To diversify businesses’ investor bases, it said it will attract new contacts or potential customers. Companies have to provide proof of market interest and validation. Go Alberta concluded by saying the launch of its crowdfunding platform signifies a pivotal moment for provincial startups. By harnessing community support and providing a streamlined path to capital, it said it is poised to drive innovation, economic growth, and entrepreneurial success throughout the province.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in her State of the Province Address in October the provincial government was prepared to put in the work and do whatever it takes to make the province the most business-friendly environment in Canada.READ MORE: Smith says she wants to make Alberta most business-friendly Canadian jurisdiction“We want job creators to succeed so you can do what you do best — create jobs and grow our economy,” said Smith. Smith said the Alberta government was a few days away from the new legislative session, with the Speech from the Throne spelling out its plans. While she could not go into details, she said it was no secret she was looking to increase competitiveness in new, effective ways.