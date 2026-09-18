Alberta conservative content creator attempts to clear rumours about MLA campaign

EDMONTON — Popular conservative influencer Lawrence Magee is looking to clarify rumours that he wants to run for government, saying he explored the idea but chose not to. "Absolutely, I was considering running for an MLA position, especially since they were looking at getting more independence-minded individuals to run for an MLA position, so that's when it kind of piqued my interest," said Magee, who goes by "Berta Proud Dad" online, during an interview with the Western Standard. Magee began considering the idea in April, but in July he decided not to run because he believes he can better advocate for conservative values through his social media platform than by working with a caucus. "As somebody who speaks out against the parliamentary system and how we have it in Canada and how it's broken, going in there would actually muzzle my voice more than what I have right now," Magee said. "I thought that it would be more important to stay out here than be in there." He has discussed the topic in his social media videos previously, but rumours about the situation resurfaced after he reacted to a Western Standard story. .The Western Standard published a story on Wednesday in which media executive Matthew Altheim denied allegations from Alberta independence advocates Jeffrey Rath and Mitch Sylvestre that he attempted to bribe them in a meeting before the UCP annual general meeting in November. Rath claims Altheim offered him $4 million in legal contracts in exchange for him stopping criticism of Premier Danielle Smith. Sylvestre claims he was offered $2 million to stop advocating for Alberta independence and resume his push for an Alberta Pension Plan. Altheim said the allegations were "fabricated and false." "Meeting was brief," wrote Altheim in a statement to the Western Standard. "I listened to his opinions on independence, which I did not agree, and his opinions on a Alberta firearms license- which I very much agreed. Alberta should manage its own firearms program separate from Ottawa.".Magee, who has previously had multiple online confrontations with Rath, reacted to the story and said the accusations sound "completely ridiculous," and that Smith faces attacks from individuals with larger platforms and more influence than Rath. This prompted a response from Rath, who brought up the rumours about his unofficial campaign. "Poor little Larry Pride Dude defending his 'buddy' Matt Altheim," wrote Rath in an X post. "Rumour is that poor little Larry was promised an MLA job by his buddy Matt to carry water for the Federalist SMITH." .The Western Standard asked Magee about the rumours on Thursday, and he said Altheim never promised him anything, nor did anyone from Smith's office or the UCP. Magee claims he knows Altheim personally, and their only contact about the idea came after he made a social media post joking about his potential campaign. Magee said he reached out to Altheim, who said it was a good idea and that he personally would support him. "There was never any endorsement," Magee said. "There were no promises. That’s where it ended. There were no other conversations afterwards until this stuff started popping up." Magee said one individual from the Smith's office did reach out to him, but only to ask if he was serious about running for government or if the post was a joke..Rath also speculated on Wednesday about whether fellow Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson or other content creators reluctant to criticize Smith's handling of the movement are being paid by Smith's office. "If Matt Altheim offered Mitch Sylvestre and I 6 million tax dollars to control our messaging… I wonder what Keith is being paid to play nice," Rath wrote in an X post. "I know WE turned it down. I wonder how many so called independence 'influencers' are on Smith’s payroll?" The Western Standard reached out to Wilson about the allegations, and he said it is "absurd."