The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said on Tuesday it is pleased with the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.
JCCF is a legal advocacy organization that defends citizens' fundamental freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Alberta court struck down these lockdown measures because they were effectively issued by Cabinet rather than by the CMOH. Dr. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians were the final decision-makers and she merely provided advice and recommendations.
With these health orders being invalidated, JCCF said it is expected Crown prosecutors will need to withdraw charges against Ty Northcott/ Northcott Rodeo Inc., Pastor James Coates of Grace Life Church of Edmonton, Pastor Tim Stephens' church, Fairview Baptist Church and others.
The legal advocacy organization said the court’s ruling also confirms that lockdowns did violate Albertans’ fundamental freedoms of conscience, religion, association, and peaceful assembly protected in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"In this court action, the Alberta government produced no comprehensive studies, reports or data analyzing lockdown harms. Without any comprehensive cost-benefit analysis, Justice Barbara Romaine nevertheless concluded that lockdowns were justified violations of Charter freedoms because they produced more good than harm," said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
"Using the slogan 'two weeks to flatten the curve,' the Alberta Government first declared a public health emergency in March of 2020, after which various Charter rights and freedoms were violated during the next two years."
JCCF said when Rebecca Ingram and other applicants filed their court action in December of 2020, the Alberta government had already been restricting Albertans’ rights to associate freely, assemble peacefully and practice their religious beliefs for almost nine months. This was the first court challenge to lockdown measures in Alberta.
"In spite of Charter freedoms having already been violated for almost nine months, the court granted the Alberta government’s request to delay presenting its evidence until July of 2022," said JCCF.
In April 2022, Hinshaw was cross-examined about what expert information she had at the time that these public health decisions were being determined.
Dr. Hinshaw was specifically asked whether she was aware of any evidence of harms to elementary school children from being compelled to wear masks. Under oath, she said no.
"Yet the court’s ruling in another case, C.M. v. Alberta, has revealed that Dr. Hinshaw did receive information about how children could be harmed by mandatory mask-wearing," JCCF said.
"A February 7, 2022 memo sent to Premier Jason Kenney, on which Dr. Hinshaw was copied, stated that masks can disrupt learning and interfere with children’s social, emotional and speech development by impairing verbal and non-verbal communication, emotional signaling and facial recognition."
Nevertheless, the court dismissed an interlocutory application to compel Hinshaw to re-attend court for further cross-examination.
“Significant injustice has taken place in the past three years under these draconian public health measures," said John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre.
"We are hopeful this ruling will mean the withdrawal of charges against Pastor James Coates, Fairview Baptist Church, Ty Northcott and other courageous citizens who refused to comply with unjust and utterly unscientific measures."
(17) comments
"Justice Barbara Romaine nevertheless concluded that lockdowns were justified violations of Charter freedoms because they produced more good than harm"--- there is not a shred of evidence that they produced more good than harm--- the Charter is about individual rights not what is good or bad harm (subjective)!!!!
If I was one of the business owners/ CEOs / managers etc. who jumped on the "I am virtuous and am going to force my will one you" bandwagon - I would be concerned. Lawsuits are coming - the fallout from Covid tyranny is going to playout for a generation and I am going to relish every minute of it.
Me too!
Tam, Henry, Hinshaw & others were taking their cues from the WHO . . . the WHO that spent weeks lying to protect the ChiCommies.
Turns out that several of them were Ex-WHO employees . . . before latching on to their excessive 6 Figure Govt Jobs . . .
Nice to see the Court on the side of Sanity . . .
Next "PlanDemic" we ought to use the Swedish Model . . . and just do NOTHING!
While this is indeed a great decision, it is really a fluke. We dodged a bullet.
It must be remembered that the decision parrots the law, namely that "'The Public Health Act' requires that decisions with respect to public health orders must be made by the CMOH, or her statutorily- authorized delegate". The only reason why this case succeeded was because Hinshaw delegated her power to the Cabinet, something that The Public Health Act does not permit her to do. Had she not delegated her power (i.e. said she just advised the government) and actually made the health order, then she would be on-side. So, we still have a situation where the Chief Medical Officer can make these closure decrees. CMHO can force us to stay indoors, prevent us from socializing and effectively shut down our economy. Justice Romaine said that while the limits to our rights were unconstitutional, these limits were allowed as they were justifiable reasonable limits. Given Health Canada and its influence over the Provincial Chief Medical Offices, I am not sure that I feel comfortable moving forward until this "loophole" gets addressed. Perhaps The Public Heath Act needs to have some amendments where public closures would first have to pass a referendum (something that gives power back to the people, rather than one office of a few elites).
Agreed. I suspect the only reason why the court found that she had delegated her power was because she has been trying to keep favourable public opinion while blaming Kenney. Kenney on the other hand has always said he was following the CMOH public health orders. So because the two were pointing at each other trying to shed blame for the fallout, we finally have a somewhat sensible ruling, but the base issue remains, and can very easily be used again in the "next pandemic".
Finally, some sanity from the courts. Amen indeed.
Wow, what a ruling. It is great that a judge actually looked at the evidence rather than just parrot the media.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
When will Hinshaw, Kenney, Shandro, Madu, and a few others begin their prison sentences?
What fantastic news!!!!!!!
Hinshaw should have to personally pay back all the millions of taxpayers' dollars that were spent whipping us into submission. Every 3-letter organization that used her "advice" as gospel truth should be fined and senior management fired. All the lockdown MLAs should be fined and fired. The unfortunate reality is that government is the boss and gets to keep buying whips with our taxpayers' money to keep whipping us. Governments need to be afraid of the people - that's democracy. When the people are afraid of the government, we have tyranny.
Well we’ll well, all those who have been screaming for Smiths head because she wasn’t violating laws by interfering in court cases can now take a deep breath,I doubt they will ever apologize, but at least now we can finally move on. This ruling pretty much validates what Smith has been saying all along, there will be no more lockdowns, gestapo tactics by AHS and their enforcement wing(the police).
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
FreeAlberta: [thumbup]. Go Danielle!
According to the story on the CBC Edmonton website, the judge agreed with all the COVID measures, such as the lockdowns and mandates, and found the measures themselves were constitutional, so the judge agreed with "the narrative." Here's a link to their news story: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/court-alberta-public-health-restrictions-constitutional-challenge-decision-1.6923171
One word....
Amen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.