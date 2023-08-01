Dr. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians

 Dr. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians were the final decision-making authority, and that she merely provided advice and recommendations. 

 Photo Credit: Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said on Tuesday it is pleased with the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta’s decision to invalidate the public health orders of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), in Ingram v. Alberta.

JCCF is a legal advocacy organization that defends citizens' fundamental freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(17) comments

private property

"Justice Barbara Romaine nevertheless concluded that lockdowns were justified violations of Charter freedoms because they produced more good than harm"--- there is not a shred of evidence that they produced more good than harm--- the Charter is about individual rights not what is good or bad harm (subjective)!!!!

Only Freedom Matters Now
If I was one of the business owners/ CEOs / managers etc. who jumped on the "I am virtuous and am going to force my will one you" bandwagon - I would be concerned. Lawsuits are coming - the fallout from Covid tyranny is going to playout for a generation and I am going to relish every minute of it.

guest50
Me too!

Left Coast
Tam, Henry, Hinshaw & others were taking their cues from the WHO . . . the WHO that spent weeks lying to protect the ChiCommies.

Turns out that several of them were Ex-WHO employees . . . before latching on to their excessive 6 Figure Govt Jobs . . .

Nice to see the Court on the side of Sanity . . .

Next "PlanDemic" we ought to use the Swedish Model . . . and just do NOTHING!

Mila
While this is indeed a great decision, it is really a fluke. We dodged a bullet.

It must be remembered that the decision parrots the law, namely that "'The Public Health Act' requires that decisions with respect to public health orders must be made by the CMOH, or her statutorily- authorized delegate". The only reason why this case succeeded was because Hinshaw delegated her power to the Cabinet, something that The Public Health Act does not permit her to do. Had she not delegated her power (i.e. said she just advised the government) and actually made the health order, then she would be on-side. So, we still have a situation where the Chief Medical Officer can make these closure decrees. CMHO can force us to stay indoors, prevent us from socializing and effectively shut down our economy. Justice Romaine said that while the limits to our rights were unconstitutional, these limits were allowed as they were justifiable reasonable limits. Given Health Canada and its influence over the Provincial Chief Medical Offices, I am not sure that I feel comfortable moving forward until this "loophole" gets addressed. Perhaps The Public Heath Act needs to have some amendments where public closures would first have to pass a referendum (something that gives power back to the people, rather than one office of a few elites).

klcarterdp
Agreed. I suspect the only reason why the court found that she had delegated her power was because she has been trying to keep favourable public opinion while blaming Kenney. Kenney on the other hand has always said he was following the CMOH public health orders. So because the two were pointing at each other trying to shed blame for the fallout, we finally have a somewhat sensible ruling, but the base issue remains, and can very easily be used again in the "next pandemic".

PersonOne
Finally, some sanity from the courts. Amen indeed.

rianc
Wow, what a ruling. It is great that a judge actually looked at the evidence rather than just parrot the media.

guest50
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

YYC 007
When will Hinshaw, Kenney, Shandro, Madu, and a few others begin their prison sentences?

JPB
What fantastic news!!!!!!!

crexplorer
Hinshaw should have to personally pay back all the millions of taxpayers' dollars that were spent whipping us into submission. Every 3-letter organization that used her "advice" as gospel truth should be fined and senior management fired. All the lockdown MLAs should be fined and fired. The unfortunate reality is that government is the boss and gets to keep buying whips with our taxpayers' money to keep whipping us. Governments need to be afraid of the people - that's democracy. When the people are afraid of the government, we have tyranny.

FreeAlberta
Well we’ll well, all those who have been screaming for Smiths head because she wasn’t violating laws by interfering in court cases can now take a deep breath,I doubt they will ever apologize, but at least now we can finally move on. This ruling pretty much validates what Smith has been saying all along, there will be no more lockdowns, gestapo tactics by AHS and their enforcement wing(the police).

PersonOne
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

SuperBaba
FreeAlberta: [thumbup]. Go Danielle!

Jonathan Dixon
According to the story on the CBC Edmonton website, the judge agreed with all the COVID measures, such as the lockdowns and mandates, and found the measures themselves were constitutional, so the judge agreed with "the narrative." Here's a link to their news story: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/court-alberta-public-health-restrictions-constitutional-challenge-decision-1.6923171

skchristensen6982
One word....

Amen

