Alberta

Alberta culture minister expresses disappointment in Pride groups banning UCP

Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said she was disappointed some Pride groups have blocked the United Conservative Party from attending their celebrations.
Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said she was disappointed some Pride groups have blocked the United Conservative Party from attending their celebrations. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
