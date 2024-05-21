Alberta culture minister expresses disappointment in Pride groups banning UCP

Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said she is upset fourteen Pride organizations have blocked the United Conservative Party from attending their events. While the Pride organizations are barring the UCP’s attendance, Fir said they are supposed to be about bringing people together. “So it’s disappointing,” said Fir at a Tuesday press scrum. Fir followed up by saying these organizations would not be losing funds for banning the UCP. “These groups, like the Community Grants Programs that fall under my Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, are open to every one, and I continue to encourage them to apply for Community Grants under my ministry,” she said. The Pride groups blocked the UCP on Friday from attending celebrations in 2024. READ MORE: Alberta Pride organizations ban UCP from attending eventsQueer Citizens United (QCU) said this “is a direct response to Premier Danielle Smith’s stated intention to infringe on the rights, freedoms, and healthcare of the transgender community in Alberta.” “Her policies, which do not reflect the desires of the Gender and Sexually Diverse community, contradict established medical practices governing transgender healthcare and represent a clear threat to the safety and well-being of our community,” said QCU.