Alberta economy minister says minimum wage to be monitored amid other provinces hiking it

Alberta Jobs, Economy, and Trade Minister Matt Jones said the Alberta government will be monitoring the minimum wage and evaluating the appropriateness of the current rate to best serve Albertans. At the moment, Alberta’s minimum wage sits at $15 per hour. While other provinces have raised their minimum wages, Jones said the Alberta government “understands that significant changes to the minimum wage could negatively impact small businesses, youth and Albertans seeking their first job or part-time employment.”“Further, these changes also affect operational costs, which ultimately flow through to all Albertans,” said Jones in a Wednesday statement. “Albertans keep more of what they earn, as our province has the lowest provincial income tax rates, the highest personal income tax exemption levels and no provincial sales tax.”However, he said minimum wage is an important issue for the Alberta government. “We are committed to ensuring Alberta remains the best place to live, work, invest, and raise a family,” he said. A 47% minimum wage increase the Alberta NDP did when it was in government to $15 per hour was responsible for up to 26,000 job losses, according to a report released in 2023..Report says minimum wage hike responsible for thousands of job losses in Alberta.The report detailed findings by a minimum wage expert panel into the increase from $10.20 to $15. While the NDP hiked the minimum wage, the panel found it led to sharp increases in labour costs at a time when businesses could not afford them, as Alberta was struggling with a massive economic downturn. The minimum wage increased in four provinces — Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Prince Edward Island — on Tuesday. Ontario’s minimum wage saw a 65 cent increase to $17.20 per hour — an amount tied to inflation.Saskatchewan’s minimum wage went up by $1 to $15, but it is tied with Alberta for having the lowest one in Canada.