Pronouns

Pronouns

 Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Alberta Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides says he is willing to listen to teachers, students and other professionals to create an inclusive environment for all students.

"All students, including those in the LGBTQ community, must feel safe at school," Nicolaides said in an exclusive statement to the Western Standard on Thursday.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

I dont know why we need a poll to justify parents rights. For the love of heaven... parents rights have never been questioned until the Trudeau Liberals have been In power...BUT..and I know this for a fact....one of Notleys first actions upon becoming Premier was to set up LGBT whatever clubs in school that were not to be discloseed to parents. Communist playbook.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Who is not so done with this bull $hit!

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Of course the parents should be informed if their child wants to use a pronoun other than their biological gender to describe themselves. It is the duty of the teachers to tell the parents and obtain their permission before they go along with this fad.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We need private schools...and we need parents to have choice. Money goes with the student.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

9.3 Billion for the Education system in Alberta. How much goes to homeschooling? Money should follow the student, wherever the teaching is done. The best educated are from homeschooling. Homeschooling may include critical thinking, which is at a premium right now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.