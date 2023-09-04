Sask Premier Scott Moe tweeted almost 90% of Saskatchewanians support the new sex education and parental rights policies his government released last week.
“A new poll from Angus Reid Institute shows strong support in SK and across Canada for Parental Inclusion and Consent in education with 86% in SK supporting some level of notification for parents when children want to change their gender identity in school,” tweeted Moe.
Recently, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said it's important “parents must be fully involved” if their child wants to change pronouns at school.
“I think we understand, though, that parents must be fully involved and fully aware of what's happening in the life of their children,” said Lecce.
“I mean, often there are health implications, and I think we have to respect the rights of parents and recognize that these can be life-changing decisions, and I think parents want to be involved so that they can support their kids. And I think that's a really important principle that we must uphold.”
In June, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs became the first provincial leader to rest the waters of the issue of parental consent.
That province previously had a policy that made it mandatory for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns and names.
They are now required to have parental consent to do so for students under 16.
Nicolaides said Alberta schools should always be welcoming, caring, respectful and inclusive environments.
"I’m always happy to listen to parents, teachers, students and other professionals to create an inclusive environment for all students while recognizing the fundamental role parents play in the education and development of their children," Nicolaides said
"It is critical that we focus on what is in the best interests of students.”
(5) comments
I dont know why we need a poll to justify parents rights. For the love of heaven... parents rights have never been questioned until the Trudeau Liberals have been In power...BUT..and I know this for a fact....one of Notleys first actions upon becoming Premier was to set up LGBT whatever clubs in school that were not to be discloseed to parents. Communist playbook.
Who is not so done with this bull $hit!
Of course the parents should be informed if their child wants to use a pronoun other than their biological gender to describe themselves. It is the duty of the teachers to tell the parents and obtain their permission before they go along with this fad.
We need private schools...and we need parents to have choice. Money goes with the student.
9.3 Billion for the Education system in Alberta. How much goes to homeschooling? Money should follow the student, wherever the teaching is done. The best educated are from homeschooling. Homeschooling may include critical thinking, which is at a premium right now.
