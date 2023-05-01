Smith vs Notley in two legged race

UCP Leader Danielle Smith (L) and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley (R).

 Western Standard Photo

And they’rrrrre off.

The writ has dropped and the election is underway in Alberta.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Notley standing with her portrait

Retiring premiers get their portraits painted. That of Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s portrait was unveiled earlier this year.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

when I see Notley I see Jagmeet...the cause of most Canadian problems...for allowing a minority to act as a majority without an actual following representation by population is NOT THERE

