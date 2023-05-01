And they’rrrrre off.
The writ has dropped and the election is underway in Alberta.
Premier Danielle Smith at 8:30 a.m. phoned Alberta's Chief Justice Ritu Khullar and requested the legislature be dissolved. Normally that is done through the Lt.-Gov., but Salma Lakhani is out of the country.
It appears to be a two-legged race with United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader Danielle Smith facing off against Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley to become the 20th premier.
Notley or Smith, that's the question the next 29 days will determine.
Smith said she's a proud Albertan. As leader of the governing UCP, she was sworn in as the nineteenth premier of Alberta in October 2022 and represents the riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat in the Legislative Assembly.
Smith said she's had a lifelong interest in Alberta public policy and finding the right balance between free enterprise and individual freedom, and the role of government.
She was previously MLA for Highwood and leader of the Official Opposition.
Before re-entering politics, Smith worked extensively in the media and business, most recently as president of the Alberta Enterprise Group. Before that, she was a radio host with Corus Entertainment for six years.
Smith holds degrees in both Economics and English from the University of Calgary. She is married to David and is a proud stepmom to his son. Smith and her husband own and operate a restaurant. They live in High River with their two dogs.
Notley grew up in northwestern Alberta, around Fairview. She said she rode horses, loved Ukrainian dance, and was always there to help her dad around the property, fixing fences and driving to town with him in his old green truck.
Her dad, Grant Notley, was a Member of the Legislature. When he died in a tragic plane crash, her family banded together and looked out for one another she said, saving every penny they could and helping one another carry on.
In those years, Notley said her mother was her rock, teaching her to be strong and determined — a fighter — no matter what the world threw at her.
Notley was elected as premier in May 2015, forming the province’s first NDP Government. She said she's committed to protecting and improving health care, creating good-paying jobs for Albertans and helping make life more affordable for people and families.
Rachel said she believes the Alberta government is here to work for people, and that’s why she’s dedicated to "working for you."
The announcement of the official results will not be released until June 8 with advance voting taking place from May 23 –27.
Election day will be on May 29 as Albertans will then decide who will take the reins of the province.
(1) comment
when I see Notley I see Jagmeet...the cause of most Canadian problems...for allowing a minority to act as a majority without an actual following representation by population is NOT THERE
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.