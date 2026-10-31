Alberta election chief proposes keeping existing riding boundaries or delaying 2027 election

Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer is recommending Alberta either retain its existing electoral boundaries for the 2027 election or consider extending the fixed election date if new riding maps cannot be finalized in time.In an October 30 letter to Speaker Ric McIver and all Alberta MLAs, Gordon McClure warned that continued delays in establishing new electoral boundaries could jeopardize Elections Alberta’s ability to properly prepare for the October 18, 2027, provincial election.McClure said Elections Alberta typically requires 12 to 18 months to prepare for a provincial election, including developing and validating electoral maps, updating information systems and establishing the infrastructure needed to administer the vote.With the boundaries process already extending beyond its typical timeframe, he said the organization needs a definitive decision to move forward..McClure outlined two options for the legislature to consider if new boundaries cannot be implemented in time.The first is to retain the existing electoral boundaries for the October 18, 2027, election if new maps cannot be finalized within a timeframe that allows Elections Alberta to adequately prepare.The second is to extend the fixed election date, where legally authorized and necessary, to provide sufficient time to establish and implement new boundaries."Elections Alberta cannot conduct election readiness activities while preparing concurrently for two different electoral boundary scenarios: one under the existing electoral boundaries; and one under new maps," McClure wrote."Elections Alberta needs to know what the boundaries are before it can conduct much of the necessary work in the lead up to a Provincial General Election event."The warning comes as the legislature prepares to consider recommendations from an advisory panel established by the Select Special Committee on Electoral Boundaries. The panel's report, which includes majority and minority recommendations, is expected to be tabled on November 2.McClure said the possibility of legal challenges to new boundaries could create further uncertainty and complicate an already compressed implementation schedule..He also pointed to the demands placed on Elections Alberta over the past two years, including citizen initiative petitions, recall applications and the 10-question referendum held October 19.The referendum placed significant demands on the organization's personnel, systems and operational capacity, diverting resources that would otherwise have been dedicated to preparing for the next provincial election.McClure described Elections Alberta as the leanest electoral management body in Canada on a per-voter basis, adding that it has increasingly been required to do more with fewer resources..He stressed his recommendations were not intended to influence the legislature's decisions on electoral boundaries or any potential court proceedings.Rather, he said a timely resolution and contingency plan are necessary to ensure the next election can be administered successfully."A timely and definitive resolution, together with an appropriate contingency plan should additional time be required, is essential to protecting the readiness and successful delivery of Alberta’s next Provincial General Election," McClure wrote.