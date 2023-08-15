It’s not over yet.

Canada’s national inflation numbers took a big hit in July, fuelled by a doubling in Alberta’s electrical rates.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(6) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, interest rates are going to increase every single quarter until government spending stops. We have at least 500,000 federal and provincial employees that will all be striking for increased wages, at least 500,000 immigrants, refugees, and foreign students being added every year, every April 1st politicians will take their inflation indexed pay increase. There is no end to increased government spending. Poilievre can't magically end the increases until he cuts all of the spending.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

People, the B of C is a corrupted WEF controlled organization. Interest rates are not what controls inflation. Ask your self does making your Mortgage go up by 20 to 30% lower your costs? Nope! Inflation is caused by: high taxes,bad gov policy, over regulation, gov wasted spending, climate alarmism, anti business policies etc. People….Poilievre is the only leader who has called out the B of C. This should tell us all we need to know. In the last leaders race ALL other candidates refused to say the B of C governor should be fired. Why was this? I suspect because all other leaders are just puppets. And I mean ALL,

Even Lewis.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

The cost of virtue signalling is very expensive. So

Is the cult of carbon

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

No mention of Zoolanders Carbon tax increases contributing. Guess they are not worthy of mention even though they are probably the largest contributor in the bunch.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Once again we have the NDP to thank for this insanity, shitting down coal fired plants long before we had a replacement in place has caused pain to be piled onto Albertans, we have a had an attack from all sides, the NDP lead closure of power coal plants, increasing our electricity costs by, as this article says, 127%, we also have the hit from their friends in the federal liberal party, high interest rates and runaway inflation. People where holding their heads above water, but I’m guessing many will start to lose their homes soon. This is what the NDP and Liberals bring, pain and suffering, now just imagine where we would be if, like many wanted us to, if we had stayed home and not voted in the last provincial election, “Danielle Smith is bad, a traitor” many commenters here screamed, and many of the same are doing the same routine with PP and the CPC. Alberta has an abundance of cheap, clean, affordable NG, but the federal Liberals are preventing us from using and selling it.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Stripping out certain parts of expenses families pay makes the inflation numbers meaningless.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.