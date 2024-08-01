Alberta emergencies official outlines plans for Hwy. 16 reopening after Jasper wildfire

Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) Deputy Managing Director Joe Zatylny confirmed Hwy. 16 through Jasper National Park has started to reopen effective Thursday after the wildfire shut it down. However, Zatylny said commercial vehicles and select traffic can drive on Hwy. 16 dependent on fire behaviour and operational needs. “Traffic is limited to trucks, tractors, or tractor trailers with a registered gross vehicle weight exceeding 11,794 kilograms,” said Zatylny at a Thursday press conference. “Commercial owners will be escorted in both directions.” He said drivers need to ensure they have reliable vehicles with full gas tanks because no one will be allowed to stop and Jasper and Jasper National Park remain closed. While some traffic will be allowed, he said it will remain closed overnights and at peak times to ensure firefighting efforts remain unhindered. The RCMP is controlling access within Jasper National Park at staff checkpoints on Hwy. 16, and drivers have to stop and identify themselves at them before proceeding. Plans remain in development to reunite Jasper residents in Valemount, BC, with their families and friends. He pointed out the teams are working on a comprehensive re-entry plan. The Municipality of Jasper has established re-entry criteria for people to return safely. The AEMA has been working to ensure first responders have what they need as they work to protect the Jasper townsite and get the wildfire under control. This includes providing food and lodging for hundreds of first responders and incident management teams and arranging ground and air transportation. With the wildfire response in Jasper, he said more than 100 organizations, agencies, and government departments have helped out with it. He added it will continue to work hard to ensure the Alberta government’s weight is behind Jasper and the incident management team. Zatylny concluded by saying it is important to think about preparedness and what each person can do to prepare for possible evacuations. He said there is useful information on alberta.ca/beprepared. Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker said there are 118 wildfires burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. “Nineteen of those are out of control, 48 are being held, and 50 are under control,” said Tucker. “Wildfire danger remains high to extreme in the southern parts of the province.” Tucker said it is hot and dry. Under these conditions, wildfires can start and spread quickly and existing ones can show more extreme behaviour. Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon went on to say the government is working with the Incident Command Centre to get Jasper residents to see their homes as soon as possible. “This remains the highest priority for the premier and Emergency Cabinet to ensure everyone can return when it’s safe to do so, but we think we’re close to where that could take place,” said Nixon. “So you’ll be seeing announcements shortly about bus schedules as well as getting people access to communities to see what is taking place with their homes.” While people are away from their homes, Nixon said the process to get them back is moving fast. Once they see their homes, they can start the insurance process and rebuilding Jasper. Zatylny followed up by saying the planning for Hwy. 16’s reopening had multiple players involved. “Obviously we’re working closely with all the agencies at the table,” he said. “We’re dealing with a federal park.” He said the agencies are committed to protecting the safety and security of the Municipality of Jasper amid the wildfire. They are planning specific times to move traffic, which is tentative because it remains out of control and could worsen. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said on Wednesday incident command and management staff are expected to open Hwy. 16 to commercial traffic in the next 24 hours after being closed due to the Jasper wildfire. READ MORE: Ellis says Hwy. 16 to reopen, power being turned back on in JasperEllis pointed out Hwy. 16 “is an important economic corridor, and it’s a priority for us to get large trucks and tractor trailers passing through the park again.” “The final details and timelines will be at the discretion of Parks Canada and the municipality, but we are offering contingency planning support to help things forward,” said Ellis.