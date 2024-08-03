Alberta emergencies official says bus tours to see Jasper wildfire damage start Sunday

Alberta Emergency Management Agency Deputy Managing Director Joe Zatylny said the first bus tours to survey the Jasper wildfire damage will start on Sunday and leave from Edmonton and Hinton. However, Zatylny said this is all contingent on various factors, as the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park continues to fluctuate. “This is subject to change and will only proceed at the direction of incident command and the team in Jasper as conditions allow,” said Zatylny at a Saturday press conference. “To ensure everyone’s safety, initially no one will be allowed to leave the bus while inside the national park.” Once eligible residents have registered, he said they will be contacted with more details. He pointed out that returning to Jasper for the first time can be difficult. That is why mental health supports and referral services will be available on the tours to prepare for seeing the disaster site and on the buses and afterwards. He said Jasperites who want to register can go to alberta.ca/emergency. While the wildfire near the Jasper townsite remains out of control, he confirmed the unified command team has been working on a comprehensive plan for Jasperites to return once it is safe to do so. Progress continues to be made on the restoration of critical services and the remediation of various safety concerns. Although mental health supports will be on the buses, he said evacuees can access them at the reception centres. As the weather warms up again, he said the weather risk across Alberta remains very high to extreme. Zatylny concluded by calling for people to think about emergency preparedness and what they need for a possible evacuation. He said they should stay connected with their local authority’s website and social media channels for updated information. Alberta Wildfire wildfire information officer Derrick Forsythe started off the press conference by saying there are 118 wildfires burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. “Nineteen of those are out of control, 46 are being held, and 53 are under control,” said Forsythe. “The wildfire danger remains extreme in the southern parts of the province.” Forsythe said there was increased wildfire activity in the Rocky Mountain House area on Friday, as two wildfires showed extreme behaviour. These wildfires have grown since Friday. Zatylny followed up by saying Jasperites had been saying they desired to see the wildfire damage. “Working closely with the town and command and taking that feedback, the government decided to make sure that we did what we could to expedite this,” he said. “And of course this will be case by case, resident by resident choice.” If the Jasperites say Sunday does not work, he said it will continue with tours as long as they are needed. It is working on establishing a re-entry date for everyone. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said on Friday the government has opened a registration portal at alberta.ca/emergency for Jasperites looking to see the wildfire damage.READ MORE: Ellis says Alberta government starting process on bus tours to Jasper after wildfireOnce people have registered, Ellis said the Alberta government will contact them with more details. “For now, the tours will be limited to people whose homes have been lost or damaged, and we will have to keep everyone on the bus when inside the national park,” said Ellis.