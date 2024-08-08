Alberta emergencies official says Hwy. 16 to reopen to all traffic on Friday

Alberta Emergency Management Agency Deputy Managing Director Joe Zatylny said Hwy. 16 will reopen to all vehicles on Friday and will allow them daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. depending on local conditions with the wildfire. Zatylny said this will apply to commercial traffic, but the conditions are subject to change based on the situation in Jasper National Park. “It’s also important for drivers to keep in mind that there’s no stopping or exiting off Hwy. 16,” said Zatylny in a Thursday press conference. “This means there will be no washroom breaks or refueling, so everyone should make sure they have a full tank of gas before entering the park.” If people intend on driving on Hwy. 16, he said they should drive cautiously and follow all posted speed limits and signs to avoid new emergencies. While people and businesses are eager to head back to Jasper, he said it is important the necessary infrastructure and services are in place so they can return to a stable environment. Parks Canada has to confirm the wildfire is no longer an imminent threat to the Jasper townsite before people can come back because when everyone returns, they should be able to stay for good. Jasper bus tours remain ongoing, and more than 300 Jasperites have participated in the last three days. One tour with 19 Jasperites onboard will leave Hinton on Thursday. Another tour from Calgary to Edson will see them stay overnight and taken through the townsite on Friday. Another tour will leave Valemount, BC, on Friday. He confirmed tours will continue to happen in the coming days based on the number of registrations. Zatylny said Jasperites can register for tours online at alberta.ca/emergency or by calling (780) 310-4455. Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker started off the press conference by saying there are 115 wildfires burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. “Of those, 13 are out of control, 38 are being held, and 63 are under control,” said Tucker. “Two wildfires in the Rocky Mountain House area that made up the Kiska Complex are now contained and have been reclassified as being held.” Tucker thanked the firefighters who came from other provinces and Parks Canada. She said the 119 Canadian Armed Forces members assisting with the Jasper Complex have been released and will travel to High Level to fight the Semo Complex. Zatylny followed up by saying one of the primary drivers behind Hwy. 16 reopening to all traffic was fire behaviour. “And you’re moving emergency services in and out of the townsite to be able to manage everything from fire protection to fire suppression,” he said. “And all of our folks in Wildfire as well as contractors and having people being able to do assessments and incorporate all that planning and assessing the risk and ensuring this goes as smoothly and safely as possible.” Right now, he said the conditions have been met, so Hwy. 16 will reopen. He added it is safe to drive on it from a structural perspective. Zatylny confirmed on August 1 Hwy. 16 through Jasper National Park had started to reopen after the wildfire shut it down.READ MORE: Alberta emergencies official outlines plans for Hwy. 16 reopening after Jasper wildfireHowever, he said commercial vehicles and select traffic can drive on Hwy. 16 dependent on fire behaviour and operational needs. “Traffic is limited to trucks, tractors, or tractor trailers with a registered gross vehicle weight exceeding 11,794 kilograms,” he said.