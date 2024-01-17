Alberta

Alberta Energy Regulator says industry reclaimed 8,000 rogue oil wells in 2022

Alberta’s oldest inactive and unreclaimed well dates back to 2018.
Alberta’s oldest inactive and unreclaimed well dates back to 2018.Courtesy Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Brian Jean
Rebecca Schultz
Orphaned Wells
Orphan Well Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news