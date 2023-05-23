AEG worried about Notley's tax hike

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

A lobbyist group in Alberta claims a proposed NDP business tax hike will have a "detrimental effect" on Alberta’s global competitiveness.

Alberta Enterprise Group (AEG) said it exists to make Alberta a better place to live and do business, it therefore is expressing its "sincere concern" about a NDP proposed increase to corporate tax and the detrimental effect it will have on the province's global competitiveness.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

rianc
rianc

Of course the NDP's proposed corporate tax hike would have a detrimental effect on Alberta's economy. The NDP have a detrimental effect on any provinces economy with everything they do. Just look at B.C. and what they've become due to an NDP government.

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

I'm surprised Rick Peterson isn't one of the directors.

