One Albertan family says their trip to Mexico for Christmas vacation was a "holiday from hell."
"After two years of not having a holiday and working crazy hours, we decided to take a nice holiday to get away. We wanted to go in January, but with renovations scheduled for then, we decided to head out in December," Carol Crick from Wetaskiwin told the Western Standard on Wednesday.
"We left home on December 8. We were scheduled to fly home on Sunwing on December 22. Our flight was delayed to December 23. We had to pack up our luggage and two small kids and check out of the hotel and wait in the hot lobby to hear from a Nexus (Mexican Sunwing rep) as to when our flight was."
After waiting hours, the staff sent the Cricks to a different room.
"We check back in and thought we could relax a bit and cool off. We put the kids to bed early so we could get up at 1 a.m. on December 23 for our transfer to the airport. I had checked the Sunwing flight status and it was not working," Crick said.
"We got a phone call in our room at around 8:30 p.m. on December 22 saying our flight was still on December 23. We head to the lobby at 1:45 a.m. and check out, at the lobby, we find eight other people there and a Sunwing bus."
The other couple told the Crick's the flight "was gone it’s not there, there is no flight for us."
The bus would then leave the hotel without the Cricks.
"We head to the front deck and thankfully they were smart and kind enough to just check us right back into our same room with zero hassle," Crick said.
"My kids are exhausted. We get up on the morning of December 23 and head to the Nexus office to find out information. We also had to pack up and check out of our room. These reps are trying but there was zero concrete evidence of any flights coming for us. Zero information directly from Sunwing."
Crick claims Sunwing had her information to email about their flights.
"Did we receive any? No, none," Crick said.
"We had to wait and wait and finally they said we were spending the night at our resort. They said we had a flight on December 24. So we checked out again and waited for updates. And again, zero confirmation from Sunwing about anything."
Crick claims what she was getting was, "second and third-hand information flying around."
"It was later the afternoon of Christmas Eve when they told us we were being transferred to a different resort at 9 p.m. We waited in the lobby until 10 p.m. not knowing what was going on," Crick said.
"People we know we're on our flights took their transportation to the airport because they were getting different information and they were desperate to get home. We decided as a family not to go to the airport as we knew it was a mess and my little kids would be miserable there."
Finally, at 10 p.m. their bus showed up and took them to the new resort.
"When we get to the new place we have zero reservations," Crick said.
"But we were on the transfer list and everyone else on that list had a room. We are even more exhausted and tried to get sleep on the floor. The next morning Christmas morning we get to the Nexus desk and the sweet lady Elizabeth said she would help us get a room and check flights."
"At some time there was the word of flights not until December 26. The rep found out the massive mistakes, they had our hotel reservations at a different hotel but our transfer was to this one. She told us not to leave and stay put. We were in contact with the rep from our first hotel and he swore to us to leave and head to the other place as we had a reservation there."
Finally, at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Cricks got a room.
"We had others here get us food as we really should not have even been at that resort. There must have been 80-90 maybe more of us here scattered and scrambling to find out information," Crick said.
"We had to check out of the room on December 26 and wait to see and check when our flight would be. But again, zero communication from Sunwing. Not an email, nothing. No one wants to help us. The government, other airlines, nothing. We waited until 6:30 p.m. and then we got confirmation to stay another night."
Crick claims while this is all happening she was doing her due diligence to see when flights were coming and going.
"But why is that our responsibility? We paid for a package and the company should be responsible for getting us on new flights," Crick said.
"We all do not believe for one second that weather was the cause of this. It is staffing shortages, horrible planning, and brutal communication. I have seen smaller companies with better organizational skills than Sunwing."
Crick said she went away to relax and is now mentally exhausted from trying to parent small children while worrying about their safety and her own.
"I have Crohn's and brought extra medication too but I don’t think I would need six extra days' worth. Stress triggers it as well and I feel sick and getting sicker and sicker," Crick said.
The Crick's are now headed to the airport for a new flight home.
"There is still no communication from Sunwing or when our flight 508 is leaving," Crick said.
"People think this was an extra holiday, but it was a stressful nightmare that never ended. This was an emotional roller coaster that we were on. Telling us we had flights and then no flights."
"I cannot stress enough how massive the lack of communication was. This whole thing is a mess. And honestly, it drives me bonkers people are laughing at this. It’s heartbreaking," Crick said.
