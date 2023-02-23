Losing a child is something a parent should never have to experience, but for one Alberta family the search for their lost son continues more than 40 years after the boy disappeared.
"I need your help to solve one of Canada's oldest kidnapping cases. My son, Jeffrey Dupres, was taken from our yard in Slave Lake, Alberta, in 1980. He had just turned three," the mother of Jeffrey Dupres, Denise McKee said.
"One of the biggest tips we received was the sighting of a couple coaxing Jeffrey into their Chevrolet or GMC truck. I hope to use new technology that wasn’t available then to examine old leads and collect new tips."
Alberta RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dupres, 45, who may now be going by a different name.
Dupres went missing from the Slave Lake area April 24, 1980.
He went to play at a friend's house and was last seen in his front yard by his mother. He was wearing a long-sleeved beige T-shirt with brown trim, rust-coloured pants, and dark-brown orthopedic shoes.
"Our genealogist team Trish Fedeyko-Millard and Lisa Jo Schiele have been working hard in the background," the group stated.
The pair are loading family DNA into Ancestry, and several other databanks, to build family trees.
"Unfortunately, they haven’t given us a close enough match to be Jeffrey or a child of his, nor a grandchild," the group stated.
"On Ancestry alone there are two million new records added each day, so we will continue to monitor the profiles and keep you updated. We are now exploring new avenues in the investigation and need your support."
"If you have any ideas about how we can find out what happened to Jeffrey please comment below," the group stated on its social media post.
Historic missing persons cases are notoriously underfunded and grow cold and forgotten. Which is why the Albertan mother isasking for your support.
Your donation will go towards:
Hiring a private investigator to re-examine all theories
Setting up a tip line to collect new leads
An updated professional age progression sketch
Posters and billboards
A social media campaign, including sponsored ads
Here are some ways the mother said you can support this cause (without money):
Share the Gofundme link on your social media channels and your email lists.
Take a moment to look over past coverage of the case
Connect on Facebook: What Happened to Jeffrey Dupres?
"Jeffrey was a bright and energetic three-year-old who was thrilled with his first best friend. And then he just disappeared from our yard," McKee said.
"When the police couldn't help, the people of Slave Lake stepped in and searched the town, proving he was no longer in Slave Lake. That was almost 43 years ago; now, he would be 45, and we still don't know what happened to Jeffrey."
The group helping look for Jeffrey would also like to obtain a billboard to help find him.
"In the lead up to National Missing Children's Day on May 25, we'd like to use a billboard to highlight Jeffrey's story and missing children everywhere," the group stated.
According to the Mounties, one of Jeffrey’s legs is shorter than the other and it is believed he may still walk with a limp.
The RCMP created new age-progression photos to estimate what Jeffrey Dupres might look like currently.
The RCMP asked the public to review the most recent age-progression photo and contact the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment if you believe you may be able to assist in locating him.
If you have been in contact with Jeffrey, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999.
