Dupres went missing from the Slave Lake

Losing a child is something a parent should never have to experience, but for one Alberta family the search for their lost son continues more than 40 years after the boy disappeared.

"I need your help to solve one of Canada's oldest kidnapping cases. My son, Jeffrey Dupres, was taken from our yard in Slave Lake, Alberta, in 1980. He had just turned three," the mother of Jeffrey Dupres, Denise McKee said.

