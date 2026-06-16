Alberta federalist group leaders claim independence supporters are creating Alberta's "toxic" relationship

EDMONTON — Former Alberta Finance Minister Jim Dinning and other leaders from "Lead not Leave" claim that independence advocates have created Alberta's "toxic" relationship with Ottawa through isolation, manipulation, ultimatums, gaslighting, and false promises. "If there is a toxic dynamic in Alberta’s relationship with the rest of Canada right now, it’s coming from the separatists," reads an article written by Dinning, former University of Alberta Chancellor Peggy Garritty, and UofA political science professor Jared Wesley. The article, published on The Line on Monday, first criticizes the metaphor of Alberta being in an "abusive relationship" for "trivializing" individuals who have been in such a relationship, before diving into how independence advocates have poisoned the relationship. "Separatists are fond of telling Albertans that the rest of Canada doesn’t respect or deserve us, and that Ottawa can never be trusted," the article reads. "This is like insisting that our fellow citizens are all somehow out to get us despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. “'They’re using you,' the separatists insist. 'They’ve betrayed you, laughed at you, and you’d be a fool for staying.' With that mindset, separatism is simply a matter of self-respect." .It does not take long to find an Albertan who has grown frustrated with Alberta's place in Canada, but Dinning and his fellow authors argued that most Albertans agree that the solution is to "lead, not leave" Canada. The authors claim Alberta independence supporters know most Albertans are frustrated but do not want to leave, and as a result, try to sell individuals on the idea that Alberta can leave Canada without any costs or consequences. Dinning and his fellow authors say that if individuals do not buy into their "fantasy," independence supporters resort to gaslighting to instill distrust among Albertans. According to them, this is done by using a deny, attack, reverse victim, and offend tactic, which targets individuals who do not believe in Alberta independence. "The vast majority of us consider ourselves both Albertan and Canadian," the article reads. "Yet separatists keep telling us that these dual attachments are a sign of weakness.""They imply that loving Canada makes us naive, submissive, brainwashed, or insufficiently loyal to Alberta. As if our patriotism is some kind of false consciousness."The final tactic used by independence supporters, according to Dinning, Wright, and Wesley, is emotional blackmail, in which they claim that if Canada really cared about Albertans, it would not mistreat them. "Like a manipulative partner who makes you choose between your spouse and your friends, separatists frame the choice as being between province or country. On one side, pride, courage, and freedom," the article reads. "On the other, humiliation, cowardice, and servitude. Those ultimatums are the hallmark of an unhealthy relationship.".Alberta independence advocates often counter federalist arguments by accusing them of fearmongering and claiming they offer no solutions to Alberta's longstanding frustrations. "Lead, not Leave" believes that advocating for federalism does not mean accepting the problems. They claim individuals can support remaining in Canada and fight for change simultaneously. "In healthy relationships and democracies, people make room for complexity," the article reads. "Albertans can be angry with a political party or level of government without hating the province or country they serve. Through federalism, we are allowed to demand reform without threatening to dissolve the union."Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson responded to the article, saying "Lead not Leave" failed to offer a plan because even conservative prime ministers have failed to produce the changes Alberta needs. "After all that, Alberta is still asking Ottawa for permission over fundamental decisions affecting our future," wrote Wilson in an X post. "'Lead, not leave' only works if someone can explain how Canada will actually be fixed."