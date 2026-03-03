Alberta

Alberta Federation of Labour launches campaign to fight for Alberta's 'silent majority'

Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to the Western Standard.
Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to the Western Standard. Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Gil Mcgowan
Alberta Federation Of Labour
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Fight Back Now

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news