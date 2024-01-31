Alberta Fire Chiefs Association raises concerns over next wildfire season

The Alberta Fire Chiefs Association (AFCA) has expressed serious concerns about the potential for a wildfire season mirroring last year’s. “These wildfires are occurring with greater frequency, intensity, and duration across more expansive areas than in the past,” said AFCA President Randy Schroeder in a Wednesday letter to Alberta MLAs. “In light of these concerns and environmental projection models, the AFCA is urgently calling for disclosure of the provinces’ wildfire preparedness strategy.”Last year, Schroeder said the wildfire season “brought forth considerable challenges, highlighting the critical need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to wildfire management.” In response, he acknowledged the AFCA has met with key ministries presenting certain asks such as additional resources, increased training capacity, equipment, aerials, and establishing a Provincial Fire Services Advisory Committee. The AFCA emphasized to the Alberta government reliance on municipalities to backstop its wildfire response is unsustainable. There is a growing concern among fire chiefs across Alberta of the lack of communication on what the plan is, allocation of funds compared to previous years, and the plan for the recruitment and deployment of firefighters and equipment. Schroeder urged MLAs to address these concerns before the onset of the wildfire season. He called it “imperative to have a clear, well-resourced, and collaborative strategy that involves all levels of government to effectively manage and mitigate the risks of wildfires in Alberta.”He concluded by saying it remains committed to working with authorities, municipalities, and Canadian government agencies to protect their communities. “We eagerly await a detailed response and action plan that addresses these critical concerns,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in May she would be escalating the government’s response to the wildfires. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith declares provincial state of emergency in Alberta because of wildfires“We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans,” said Smith. “Under the Emergency Management Act, it gives the government greater powers to run situations.”