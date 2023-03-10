The UCP's new bill in the spring session to protect Alberta firearms owners from the Liberal gun grab has passed second reading.
If passed, Bill 8: the Alberta Firearms Act, which would protect firearms owners from the federal firearms confiscation program and establish a provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe and responsible use of guns and rifles.
"If passed, this act would clarify the Alberta government’s role in regulating firearms. We’re doing this in a way that puts Albertans first," Government House Leader Joseph Schow told the Speaker of the House during the second reading on Thursday.
"We’re looking at regulatory powers to provide additional tools to stand up for Alberta and protect provincial jurisdiction when it comes to firearms."
Schow said there is a lot of confusion from Albertans about how firearms are regulated in the province and in the country.
"This is why Alberta needs its own firearms legislation. It needs to empower Alberta to advocate more strongly for the rights of law-abiding firearms owners," Schow said.
"The act would define the Alberta Chief Firearms Officer’s role in administrating the federal Firearms Act. It would also make the Chief Firearms Officer responsible for engaging with and advocating on behalf of law-abiding firearms owners in the province."
Schow said he's happy to say that Alberta’s chief firearms officer already has strong relationships with Alberta’s lawful firearms community and has been a tireless advocate on their behalf.
"Defining this part of the role in the act will strengthen this relationship building even further, and it will give the chief firearms officer an official mandate to advocate to the federal government," Schow said.
Schow noted with the chief firearms office still in relative infancy, this role can be further defined in regulations if needed.
"To increase the Alberta chief firearms office’s visibility and accountability to the public, the act includes a requirement for the office to produce an annual report," Schow said.
"This legislation is focused on defining and strengthening the role of the Alberta chief firearms office. It contains tools that would enable Alberta to leverage its jurisdiction over firearms, to enhance public safety, and preserve public confidence in firearms control. Specifically, Alberta could create regulations regarding who can be involved in the seizure and confiscation of firearms."
Also, through regulations, if passed, the bill would enable Alberta to establish expectations that firearms owners are fairly compensated for seized firearms or that seized firearms undergo forensic and ballistic testing, when deemed necessary, to ensure evidence is not destroyed if it appears to have been used in a crime.
"Regulations could also be developed, if needed, to prevent municipalities and municipal police forces from entering into funding agreements with the federal government," Schow said.
"I would like to emphasize none of these measures are fully developed in the act. What I’m pointing out is that a provincial firearms act gives us the flexibility to quickly develop responses to federal government intrusion."
If passed, the legislation would allow Alberta to clarify and protect its role in regulating firearms and better advocating for lawful firearms owners.
"It would reduce confusion and increase accountability for the chief firearms officer’s role while providing the flexibility to further define the role if needed, and it would create tools that enable Alberta to protect its areas of jurisdiction over firearms," Schow said.
Schow told the Speaker of the House during the second reading the activities of Albertan law-abiding firearms communities are essential to the economic vibrancy and cultural heritage of the province.
"Firearms owners are hunters or those who lead a traditional way of life. They are sport shooters and collectors of items of Alberta and Canadian cultural significance," Schow said.
"They are cowboy-mounted shooters. They are ranchers. They are farmers. And there are more than 680 firearms-related businesses in Alberta and more than 127 approved shooting ranges."
Schow said he believes those individuals and businesses deserve clarity, accountability, and advocacy to protect their property rights, and the UCP government is doing that.
"That is why this legislation is so important, and that is what this legislation aims to do," Schow said.
The UCP in Alberta is looking to pass Bill 8 to try and stop the federal Liberal gun grab in Alberta.
As reported exclusively by the Western Standard Monday, the UCP introduced Alberta-specific firearms legislation to clarify and protect the province’s role in regulating firearms and better advocate for lawful firearms owners against the Liberal gun grab.
The act will also clarify the role of the Chief Firearms Officer (CFO) within provincial legislation to provide the CFO with a stronger, clearer role and require the CFO to issue an annual report to enhance public accountability.
“Once passed, the Alberta Firearms Act will be the most comprehensive provincial firearms framework in the country," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro said.
"By establishing in legislation the role of Alberta chief firearms officer, this legislation will elevate the responsibilities and legal mandate of the office to the fullest extent of the law. Alberta stands unequivocally with hunters, farmers, sport shooters, and indigenous peoples, all of whom understand the importance of responsible firearm ownership to Alberta’s heritage and culture.”
