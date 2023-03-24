The UCP's new bill in the spring session to protect Alberta firearms owners from the Liberal gun grab passed third reading on division.
Once it gains royal assent it will be law. Bill 8: the Alberta Firearms Act will protect firearms owners from the federal firearms confiscation program and establish a provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe and responsible use of guns and rifles.
On Thursday, spring session ended. The Alberta NDP have given up debating which means all bills in the Spring session were voted on and passed on third reading on a division.
"It is an honour to rise today on behalf of the minister of justice and move third reading of Bill 8, the Alberta Firearms Act," Government Whip (Minister without portfolio) Brad Rutherford said.
"We introduce this legislation to clarify and protect the province’s role in regulating firearms and to advocate for lawful firearm owners."
Rutherford said The Alberta Firearms Act will put the interests of law abiding firearms owners first.
The UCP government said it accomplishes three main goals.
One, it supports the firearms community in the face of Ottawa’s attacks on lawful firearm owners; it reduces confusion and increases accountability regarding the Chief Firearms Officer’s role; and three, it creates tools that enable Alberta to protect its jurisdiction over firearms.
"Mr. Speaker, with over 340,000 licensed firearm owners in the province, with over 680 firearm-related businesses, the firearms community is an essential part to the Alberta culture and heritage in this province," Rutherford said.
"The suggestion this legislation is unnecessary or creates a less safe environment for Albertans is patently false, Mr. Speaker. The Alberta Firearms Act enables Alberta to protect its jurisdiction over firearms and raises awareness of the work of the Chief Firearms Officer, who, I must recognize, has done a fantastic job in a very short amount of time since her appointment."
Rutherford said she's tirelessly reached out to the public across the province, including the Alberta firearms community, in helping educate Albertans about the importance of safe, lawful firearm use.
"By passing Bill 8, the Alberta Firearms Act will ensure the important work can continue. The Alberta Firearms Act will strengthen Alberta’s ability to regulate, administer, and advocate on behalf of firearm owners," Rutherford said.
The act will clarify the role of the Chief Firearms Officer within the provincial legislation to provide the CFO with a stronger, clearer role and require the CFO to issue an annual report in order to enhance public accountability.
Upon its passage of third reading and when it gains royal assent, the Alberta Firearms Act will be the most comprehensive provincial firearms framework in the country.
"As the minister of Justice has said, by establishing in legislation the role of Alberta’s Chief Firearms Officer, this legislation will elevate the responsibilities and legal mandate of the office to the fullest extent of the law. Alberta stands unequivocally with hunters," Rutherford said.
The UCP passed Bill 8 to try and stop the federal Liberal gun grab in Alberta.
"The Alberta Firearms Act will be the most comprehensive provincial firearms framework in the country," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro said.
"By establishing in legislation the role of Alberta chief firearms officer, this legislation will elevate the responsibilities and legal mandate of the office to the fullest extent of the law. Alberta stands unequivocally with hunters, farmers, sport shooters, and indigenous peoples, all of whom understand the importance of responsible firearm ownership to Alberta’s heritage and culture.”
