Alberta First Nation chief calls for Carney to come to Alberta for an 'urgent' meeting

EDMONTON — Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday, calling for him to come to Alberta and meet with First Nations leaders regarding Alberta's independence. "I am writing regarding the urgent need of a discussion between your Government and the First Nations who will be directly impacted and harmed by the separatist efforts which are now underway in the Province of Alberta. A meeting between us must be taken on an urgent basis," wrote Sunshine. .The letter follows a "fact" sheet released by Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation on Wednesday, which outlines why Alberta succession is not allowed under Treaty rights, the harm it would cause, the risk of foreign interference, and the need for the federal government to step in and stop it."At this time, I want to briefly draw your attention to what the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has been facing and doing in response to Alberta's efforts to enable a separatist petition and referendum," Sunshine wrote to Carney."It is important to note that these are things that we'd expand on in further detail during a meeting with you."The letter then goes on to reiterate many of the issues from their "fact" sheet, including that Alberta is not a party to the Treaties and their former and current court cases to stop an independence petition."I know we are feeling much harm already," Sunshine wrote to Carney."I've provided my own affidavit in our application for injunction that discusses the sharp rise in racism, vitriol and rampant lies which are being used to further advance separation efforts. This is resulting in serious harm and destabilization.".Sunshine also told Carney about their concerns about foreign interference and the democratic and economic harm it could cause, following reports that leading independence advocates met with U.S. State Department officials to discuss their support for the movement."You must come to our Territories to meet with us," Sunshine wrote. "Your presence in our Territories and meeting with us is urgent and of critical importance. Please have your office contact mine so that we can discuss an agenda meeting logistics as soon as possible."The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has been one of the leading voices opposing Alberta independence.They filed a court case and a subsequent injunction in January, attempting to stop the Alberta independence petition, in protest of Bill 14, which allows the override of judicial authority and permits a petition on unconstitutional questions, such as one on Alberta independence.