Alberta First Nation criticizes Smith's absence from First Nations-First Ministers Meeting

EDMONTON — Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton criticized Premier Danielle Smith for missing Canada's First Nations-First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa on Monday, saying her presence would have helped improve relations between the UCP government and Alberta's Indigenous groups."In the aftermath of Alberta’s recent vote on the separation question, the Premier had a clear obligation to begin the work of restoring relations with First Nations," Knowlton wrote in a statement..First Nations leaders from across Canada met with Prime Minister Mark Carney, several federal cabinet ministers and provincial premiers, including Manitoba's Wab Kinew, New Brunswick's Susan Holt and Newfoundland and Labrador's Tony Wakeham, on Monday.Smith was among the premiers who did not attend the meeting, saying she had informed Carney in advance that Alberta's legislative session was scheduled to begin on Tuesday."It's been a pretty monumental time in our province, and as you know, Question Period is one of the essentials of democracy," Smith said Saturday when asked whether she would attend the meeting. "I don't want to be missing Question Period in my first week back."The premier said she intended to send officials from her office and Indigenous Relations in her place..Smith's government and Alberta's Indigenous groups have been at odds for months, with Alberta's independence referendum taking centre stage in the dispute.The groups strongly opposed the referendum, arguing that an independent Alberta would infringe on their Treaty rights, which predate Alberta's creation.They challenged the process in court and successfully halted the Stay Free Alberta referendum petition, arguing the government had failed to consult First Nations before issuing it.The UCP government responded by calling a referendum on whether to begin the process of holding an independence vote. The government is also appealing the court ruling, arguing that such a precedent would prevent future citizen initiatives."The Premier’s government chose to move forward with the referendum process despite First Nations’ clear and consistent opposition and legal challenges," Knowlton wrote."Now that Albertans have spoken and rejected the path toward separation, the work of repair should begin. Showing up at this table in Ottawa would have been one concrete step. It would have signalled a willingness to engage directly with First Nations leaders on how we move forward together inside Canada.".Smith has spent years advocating for the federal government to support a new oil pipeline from Alberta to the BC coast to export products to Asian markets. Both Smith and Carney see the project as key to expanding their respective trading partnerships, but First Nations are expected to play a pivotal role in determining whether it proceeds.The agreement between Alberta and Ottawa requires consultation with First Nations before pipeline construction begins. Indigenous groups have expressed initial opposition to the project and raised concerns about several issues.Some have speculated that the project's future could depend on whether Carney is willing to move forward without the full consent of First Nations.Knowlton's statement on Monday suggests he is willing to work with governments, but not at the expense of First Nations' rights."First Nations will continue to protect our rights and our place in this country," Knowlton said. "We remain ready to work in good faith with any government that approaches us as partners rather than as an afterthought. The treaties require nothing less.""I am here because our people expect us to defend those relationships and to build a stronger future on a foundation of respect and consent. I hope the Premier will soon demonstrate the same commitment at home in Alberta."