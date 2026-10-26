Alberta

Alberta First Nation criticizes Smith's absence from First Nations-First Ministers Meeting

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she and her cabinet met with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to discuss mutual priorities.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she and her cabinet met with the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations to discuss mutual priorities.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Abpoli
Piikani Nation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta First Nations
Troy Knowlton
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