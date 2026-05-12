Alberta First Nation launches lawsuit against Alberta and Canada governments, claiming harms caused by industrial projects

EDMONTON — Mikisew Cree First Nation has launched a lawsuit against the Government of Alberta and Ottawa, claiming that industrial developments in Northern Alberta have caused cumulative damage to them and their lands. "Our people are downstream from one of the largest industrial developments on earth, and we are paying the price with our health, our land, and our way of life," said MCFN Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro in a statement released on Tuesday. "For generations, our people have relied on these lands and waters for hunting, fishing, trapping, and cultural practices. Today, those practices are being severely impacted as wildlife declines, waters are contaminated, and access to our traditional territory is increasingly disrupted.".MCFN land is located in Northeast Alberta and covers areas including Wood Buffalo National Park. Their lawsuit claims the cumulative impacts of developments authorized by governments have "severely infringed" Treaty 8 rights, harmed their land and waters, displaced wildlife, and contributed to serious health impacts on individuals. "Our community has experienced alarming health impacts, including elevated cancer rates," Tuccaro added. "Our people deserve answers, accountability, answers meaningful action to protect our Treaty rights and our future."The First Nation alleges that the Alberta and Canadian governments failed to uphold their Treaty obligations by authorizing industrial projects and by failing to properly assess, monitor, or limit their impacts. "Alberta's government is committed to meaningful consultation on projects where Treaty rights may be affected and we take these responsibilities seriously," reads a statement from Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney. "As this matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics.".MCFN previously filed a court challenge against the Government of Canada over its "one project, one review" agreement with the Alberta government for major projects within the province. "We see industry lobbyists saying they want certainty," reads a statement from Turrcaro in a May 8 press release. "We want certainty, too. That our people will stop dying. That the Crown will protect us instead of abandoning their Treaty obligations to us, leaving us completely exposed to Alberta's failing system.""The Treaty requires Canada to protect us against non-Indigenous encroachment, even if they come from a province. When we see they want certainty, what they really mean is they want what Alberta has – no environmental laws and no Treaty protections." The First Nation also spoke out against Alberta's institution of Bill 30, which instituted a 120-day deadline for regulators to approve major project applications.