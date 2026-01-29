Alberta First Nations chief calls for Smith's resignation over independence movement

EDMONTON — Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation's Chief called for Premier Danielle Smith to resign on Thursday, as frustrations grow amid the ongoing Alberta independence movement. "Daniel Smith and the UCP government, do the right thing and resign immediately, because from here on forward, the road is going to get rocky and rough," said Chief Allan Adam, in a press conference clip reposted by City News' Sean Amato. Adam's comments come as opposition, and First Nations leaders throughout Alberta have called on Smith and the UCP to officially denounce the idea of Alberta independence and declare their commitment to Canada. .First Nations across Alberta have expressed their disapproval of the government's decision to allow formal discussions about Alberta independence without their consent, stemming from a belief that an independent Alberta would violate First Nations Treaty rights."The lands now referred to as the Province of Alberta are subject to Treaty agreements entered into between First Nations and the Crown," reads a joint statement from Horse Lake First Nation and Duncan's First Nation on Wednesday."These Treaties predate the province, predate Confederation, and remain constitutionally protected under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. They are the supreme legal framework governing these lands.".The question, "Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?" is currently being brought before Albertans as the Stay Free Alberta petition group seeks enough signatures to trigger a referendum on the question. Their's is not the first petition calling for a referendum on Alberta independence, as the Alberta Prosperity Project proposed a similar question. However, the judge threw it out in December, finding that it would violate Treaty rights. Changes to Alberta's Citizens Initiative Act in December allow questions, regardless of constitutionality, to be posed in a referendum, which many have argued was a move by the Smith government intended to open the door to Alberta independence, or at least to a referendum on the topic. First Nations in Alberta, angry over the Act's changes, have filed a legal case over the government's failure to consult them before issuing an independence petition, and claim that an independent Alberta would violate Treaty rights. "Any attempt to advance Alberta separation — whether through petitions, referendums, legislative amendments, or administrative processes — without the explicit recognition of Treaty rights, First Nations jurisdiction, and the free, prior, and informed consent of First Nations is legally and constitutionally invalid," the joint statement from Horse Lake First Nation and Duncan's First Nation reads..Thursday's comments come as Smith, speaking at the First Ministers' meeting in Ottawa, refused to "marginalize or demonize" Albertans who support Alberta or Western independence due to a frusteration with how the province has been treated under the federal system. “When you look at the polls, they suggest as many as 30% of Albertans have lost hope,” Smith said. “That’s about a million people, and I’m not going to demonize or marginalize a million of my fellow citizens when they’ve got legitimate grievances.”Despite her reluctance to speak out against these supporters, Smith has consistently made it clear that she favours a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada."The Alberta NDP, which last week issued a challenge to every UCP MLA to sign a public declaration against Alberta independence, announced on Thursday that it will hold a press conference on Friday.