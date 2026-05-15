Alberta First Nations rip Carney and threaten not to participate in indigenous consultations

EDMONTON — Two Alberta First Nations criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday over his lack of action against Alberta independence and threatened not to participate in pipeline and other consultations until Premier Danielle Smith confirms she will not hold an independence referendum. "Our Nations have had enough," reads the joint statement signed by the chiefs of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Mikisew Cree First Nation. "Treaty is sacred, enduring, and cannot be undone or set aside by political movements or provincial rhetoric.".The First Nations sent Carney a letter in April 2025 calling on him to get "Alberta in line" amid the burgeoning Alberta independence movement, which has since grown into a significant blaze. SLCN Chief Sheldon Sunshine sent Carney a letter in February for an "urgent meeting" about Treaty rights and the Alberta independence movement. "Instead, since then, Canada has accommodated the premier's demands while she manufactures a separatist referendum, all without any First Nation consultation or consent," the statement reads. "This provincial government has no respect for the Treaty relationship. Our Treaties depend on a stable society, independent courts, democracy (in the true sense of the word) and the rule of law, all of which the premier is set on destroying in favour of a minority of Albertans (less than 30 percent)." .First Nations celebrated on Wednesday after Justice Shaina Leonard ruled in favour of a pair of legal claims and quashed Alberta's Chief Electoral Officer's decision to issue Mitch Sylvestre and Stay Free Alberta an Alberta independence petition. Their joy decreased hours after the decision, when Smith vehemently criticized Leonard's ruling and said her government is looking at all options, including the prospect of placing an Alberta independence question on the October referendum ballot herself. "We call on you, the Prime Minister of Canada, to withhold support for investments, projects, or MOUs in Alberta until the Premier clearly commits to rejecting any separatist referendum that creates uncertainty around Canada's constitutional framework and the Treaty relationship," the joint statement reads. .The statement came minutes after Smith and Carney gathered in Calgary and announced their plans to move forward with Alberta and Ottawa's Memorandum of Understanding towards a pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast. "Today, rather than respond to our calls, it appears that you are in Alberta to announce more appeasement of the separatist Premier Danielle Smith," the statement reads. Friday's announcement included plans to declare the pipeline a national interest project by Oct. 1, with consideration given to results from Alberta and Canada's Treaty-obligated duty to consult First Nations. “I’m encouraged to see the governments of Alberta and Canada take this next step toward advancing a new Indigenous co-owned pipeline to the west coast," reads a quote from Jim Boucher, former Chief of Fort McKay First Nation and co-founder of Saa Dene Group, in a Government of Alberta press release. "This project would provide significant economic benefits and long-term prosperity for First Nations. It is critical that governments continue to engage and work in meaningful partnership with First Nations as this work moves forward.”SLCN and MCFN are not as positive about Friday's announcement and said they will not participate in any consultations until Smith commits not to hold an independence referendum. "Respect for Treaty, stability, and certainty must come first," their statement reads. "We are confident many Albertans will stand with you in supporting a united Canada founded on honourable Treaty relationships."