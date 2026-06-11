Alberta

Alberta flag stolen and replaced by Canadian flag on Lac des Arcs

An Alberta flag raised on Lac des Arcs island was reportedly replaced by a Canadian flag.
Alberta flag on Lac des Arcs island
Alberta flag on Lac des Arcs islandAndrew Beaucage on X
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Abpoli
Alberta Independence
Western
Lac des Arcs
Highway 1 Corridor
Highway 1 Bow River
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