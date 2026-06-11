Alberta flag stolen and replaced by Canadian flag on Lac des Arcs

Earlier this month, Andrew Beaucage, an arborist from Caroline, raised an Alberta flag on Adams Island at Lac des Arcs, located along Hwy. 1 between Canmore and Exshaw.Beaucage paddled out in a small canoe and raised the flag as a symbol of his support for the Alberta independence movement.In a recent post on X, Beaucage shared plans to make another trip to the island after the flag was apparently removed and replaced with a Canadian flag."I will erect a new pole that's taller and leave the Canadian flag standing," he wrote in the post..Beaucage previously documented the journey on X, sharing updates on how he transported the flag to the island and raised it."I have been a proponent of Alberta's independence for an extended period, and my involvement with this grassroots initiative instills optimism in what we are doing," he wrote in an earlier post."Full steam ahead," he added, using the hashtag #IAmAlberta.Reports indicate the flag is clearly visible from the Hwy. 1 corridor, where approximately 25,000 vehicles travel through the area each day.Locals and tourists have frequently noted a rotation of different flags being displayed on the island over the years.