CALGARY — An Alberta-based energy infrastructure company has announced that they are exploring the possibility of a natural gas pipeline running from Northern Alberta to the Beaufort Sea in the Northwest Territories.Northern Dancer Energy (NDE) is the company that has proposed the idea, and the company hopes the project could become the fourth designated major project in the Northwest Territories after the Mackenzie Valley Highway, the Taltson Hydro Expansion, and the Arctic Economic and Security Corridor."There's been a lot of talk about opening up the North," said Barry Tunzelmann, Northern Dancer's CEO, in an interview with CBC."It's a sustaining opportunity for many generations."The project, named the Rising Sun Corridor, is still in its earliest stages, and Tunzelmann says that he is looking for partners to make sure the project is able to reach its full potential.Tunzelmann's company is proposing a 1,430-kilometre-long high-pressure natural dry gas line that would run underground from Zama City, Alberta, through Inuvik, NWT, to Richards Island, where it would end at an LNG terminal.At this terminal, Tunzelmann believes that the gas could be shipped from the Arctic port to markets in Asia, saying that he is in the process of discussing with certain Asian countries about the potential of receiving LNG shipped from Richards Island. .He stated that the proposed pipeline would have compressor stations placed around 100 kilometres apart and would provide the opportunity to feed more gas into the pipeline or allow nearby communities to use gas as well.NDE has stated that the capital estimate for the project would be around $33 and $35 billion, with an additional US$5.5 billion in annual earnings before interest, depreciation amortization, and taxes.The company also estimates that, when the project is finished and operational, it would be capable of exporting 10 million tons of LNG per year.NDE also stated that they intend to split the ownership of the project in three ways: a third owned by them, a third owned by the pipeline operator, and a third owned by an NWT Aboriginal consortium. These other two groups are yet to be finalized.On the company's website they list six separate First Nations as "participating nations," but it remains unclear if there is any financial connection between the nations and the project.They aim to begin construction in 2029 with a planned operational start date in the third quarter of 2032.