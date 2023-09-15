Credit cards

Alberta’s credit rating was upgraded to AA by DBRS Morningside on Friday.

The heavy fiscal lifting is starting to pay off for the Alberta treasury.

That’s because international bond rating service DBRS Morningstar on Friday upgraded the government’s credit rating due to what it calls “increased confidence that the province’s fiscal performance can be maintained in the coming years.”

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Just imagine where we could have been now if had not been raped and pillaged by Ottawa for the past 100 years. Even if we had not had Notley mismanaging the province during her brief tenure.

rianc
rianc

Good to see our credit rating improve after so many disastrous governments. B.C. credit rating will probably be going down as the NDP there is pushing ahead with more borrowing just like Ottawa rather than balanced budgets.

