Alberta

Alberta government adds details of accelerated school construction

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie, and education partners announced an initiative to address growing enrolment in kindergarten to Grade 12 schools.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie, and education partners announced an initiative to address growing enrolment in kindergarten to Grade 12 schools.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Demetrios Nicolaides
Budget
Ableg
Schools
Alberta Government
Peter Guthrie
Details
Enrolment
School Construction Accelerator Program
Student Spaces

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news