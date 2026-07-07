Alberta government announces $15M for Hwy. 63 after citizen-led repairs

The Alberta government has announced an additional $15 million for Hwy. 63 maintenance as part of a broader $22.4-million increase to the province's highway maintenance budget.Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said the funding will expand patch paving and accelerate pothole repairs on Hwy. 63 in Fort McMurray, a highway that serves as the lifeline to Alberta's oilsands industry and carries thousands of commercial vehicles and commuters every day. Last month, Fort McMurray businessman Mohamed Tarrabin led a volunteer effort to repair potholes on the highway after repeated complaints from motorists.The initiative drew widespread attention across Alberta and prompted the Wood Buffalo RCMP to warn participants of potential legal and safety concerns, while many residents argued the work highlighted the province's failure to keep pace with basic highway maintenance..The volunteer campaign also intensified pressure on the provincial government, with Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Mayor Sandy Bowman meeting with Dreeshen to press for immediate action.Following those discussions, the province committed to accelerating pothole repairs, roadway maintenance, highway sweeping and line painting. Alberta also agreed to examine a proposal that would allow the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo to assume responsibility for spring and summer maintenance on the section of Hwy. 63 between the municipal landfill and the Hwy. 686 turnoff.Premier Danielle Smith defended the province's maintenance efforts during her weekend radio program on June 13, saying crews have completed 120,000 kilograms of pothole repairs on Hwy. 63 since April 1 and that additional work is underway. She said maintaining Alberta's highways remains a top priority, adding that "road maintenance and making sure that we address those issues, it's job one."In addition to the maintenance funding, the province is fast-tracking several paving projects, including resurfacing approximately 48 kilometres of southbound Hwy. 63 near Wandering River. Another contract will see roughly 30 kilometres of Hwy. 63 and 881 repaved in the Fort McMurray region..“Our government understands the concerns of the poor highway conditions on Hwy. 63. I want to recognize the strong advocacy from Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA Brian Jean and Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao." Dreeshen said in a statement Sunday.“Through their advocacy, the highway maintenance contractor is providing a daily schedule of upcoming work and a list of completed projects along Highway 63."“Our government is adding more than $22.4 million to the provincial highway maintenance budget to do more patch paving and pothole repairs – an almost 60 per cent increase from last year’s budget, off which $15 million will be directly allocated to Highway 63 maintenance."“This extra funding will help pay for more road work along Highway 63, including through Fort McMurray."“In addition to this work, we’re also expediting a new contract to repave 48 kilometres of Highway 63 southbound near Wandering River, and another contract to pave 30 kilometres along both Highways 63 and 881 in the Fort McMurray area. “Our priority is to ensure Hwy. 63 is safe and reliable. We will continue to make investments to keep our roads safe and our economy moving.”