Alberta

Alberta government announces $15M for Hwy. 63 after citizen-led repairs

The Alberta government has announced an additional $15 million for Hwy. 63 maintenance
The Alberta government has announced an additional $15 million for Hwy. 63 maintenanceCourtesy Alberta Government /Facebook
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Abpoli
Devin Dreeshen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Highway 63 repairs
Alberta Traffic Safety Act
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