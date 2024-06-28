Alberta government breaks ground on $35 million recovery community in Siksika Nation

The Alberta government broke ground on the $35 million Siksika Recovery Community (SRC) that will have 76 beds and place emphasis on indigenous culture. Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said it is “so important when we look at this beautiful landscape we have behind us today to understand it’s an integral part of the vision of the Siksika Nation on how they do recovery and treatment deeply integrated into their very proud and important First Nation culture.” “It is part of why they chose the location they did and why we had the blessing we did at the start,” said Williams at a Friday press conference. “If you want to see what leadership looks like in recovery, it’s the leadership of lived experience you see from this nation and indigenous across this province.” The SRC will be one of 11 opening across Alberta and be run by Siksika Nation. It will support recovery for up to 300 people per year. By the end of 2025, it will begin to take in patients. Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot said all people from it and other First Nations communities know a person who is battling an addiction and trauma. “Now we don’t necessarily think this recovery centre will be the magic pill if you will, but one of the things that we’ve been working on here in Siksika is treating that foundation,” said Crowfoot. “A lot of times when people turn to drugs or alcohol, it’s not for the party.” Rather, Crowfoot said it is to bury trauma they are dealing with. He said the SRC will incorporate land-based Siksika teachings to address the core issues. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said before the government took action with recovery communities, addiction services were limited or missing. “And this was unacceptable,” said Ellis. “We understood that we needed to do more, enable people to get help, and of course, pursue recovery.” Ellis pointed out that is what makes this announcement so monumental. It reaffirms the work it has done with First Nations communities with addictions treatment. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in July the provincial government is pleased to be signing a memorandum of understanding with Siksika Nation to develop an addictions treatment facility. READ MORE: Alberta government signs MOU with Siksika Nation for recovery community“With an investment of up to $30 million in capital, this new 75-bed recovery community will provide holistic addiction treatment services for up to 300 people every year,” said Smith. “And once the building is complete, Alberta’s government will also fully fund the operations of the recovery community so that no person is forced to pay out of pocket for lifesaving care.”