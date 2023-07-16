Alberta courthouse
In what is believed to be the first case of its kind in Canada, the Alberta government has criminally charged a private company for falsifying emissions data.

Calgary-based Amberg Corp., along with its senior environmental regulatory coordinator Olga Kiiker, has been charged with 25 counts of: providing false and misleading information; providing functions of a third-party assurance provider without the required qualifications; and failing to comply with the rules and requirements set out in the government’s ‘Standard for Validation, Verifcation’.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

