Alberta government clears Justice Statutes Amendment Act

The Alberta government voted 45-33 to pass the Justice Statutes Amendment Act. This vote was split along party lines, with the Alberta United Conservative Party voting for it and the NDP against. “The motion is carried and so ordered,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper at a Wednesday hearing. While the Alberta NDP wanted an amendment to the dollar amount in gifts for politicians, Justice Minister and Attorney General Mickey Amery said the Justice Statues Amendment Act makes changes to many acts. “Now they’re only focused on one of these acts and so maybe that is the NDP form of a compliment, since they seem to agree with the vast majority of Bill 8 as proposed,” said Amery. “Now Mr. Speaker, they’re getting worked up, but they’re going to get a lot more worked up in just a few moments.” To work up the Alberta NDP MLAs, Amery accused them of not reading Bill 8 or taking the time to learn about how it operates. He acknowledged NDP MLA Kyle Kasawski (Sherwood Park) had been rising in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and asking him to address certain situations. While Kasawski was opposed to Bill 8, Amery said he is the perfect example of making assumptions about it without knowing how it works. The Justice Statutes Amendment Act allows key concepts to be clarified through regulations. Amery decided to look at different jurisdictions. The threshold for the dollar amount for gifts for the Canadian government is $1,000. In Mantioba, the government limits politicians and their families from accepting gifts of more than $1,000. In Newfoundland, the maximum threshold is $500. Amery called it “embarrassing for the leader of the opposition to stand up in this house along with members opposite to spew misconceptions about proposed Bill 8.” NDP MLA Samir Kayande (Calgary-Elbow) had risen to say he was appalled by it, to which Amery responded by alleging Albertans were appalled with him saying hydrocarbons need to go away. He said it was appalling the NDP voted against its motion about the carbon tax. Amery concluded by saying it is in line with many other jurisdictions. Despite the NDP wanting an amendment about dollar limits on gifts, he said the UCP would not let that happen. NDP MLA David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) spoke in favour of amending the Justice Statutes Amendment Act. “The minister just gave us his great arguments about why the fox should be absolutely trusted to guard and feed the hen house,” said Shepherd. “Now the minister is right: He said this bill makes a number of changes to a number of different acts to improve access to justice.” Shepherd asked what is just about a government taking power onto itself to set its own gifts limits with less oversight. If governments can set gift limits, he said there is no justice. The Alberta government said on November 9 it was updating justice legislation to clarify definitions, increase access to justice and ensure legal provisions are current. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to update justice legislation to keep it current“If passed, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 will make it easier for Albertans to access important services and ensure our legislation is up to date,” said Amery. If passed, the Alberta government said the Justice Statutes Amendment Act would include updates to the Conflicts of Interest Act, Trustee Act, Estate Administration Act, Jury Act, Justice of the Peace Act, and Court of King’s Bench Act.