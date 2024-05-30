Alberta government concludes legislative session by passing municipal affairs, health bills

The Alberta government wrapped up the spring legislative sitting by approving the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (MASAA) by a 46-25 vote late Wednesday afternoon.This vote was split along party lines, with Alberta United Conservative Party MLAs voting for it and the NDP ones against it. “The motion is carried and so ordered,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper at a Wednesday meeting. Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said during Question Period in the legislature that NDP MLA David Shepherd (Edmonton-City Centre) was ignoring what was in the MASAA. “He’s 100% wrong in what he just said,” said McIver. “In fact, our intention Mr. Speaker, we’re already acting on that intention, is to make Alberta the easiest place to get identification and particularly make that identification easiest to get at homeless shelters, places where they’re more likely to have the most vulnerable people in our society.” At the moment, McIver said it is happening at the Edmonton navigation centre, which the NDP fought against. McIver followed up by saying Shepherd was lying about the MASAA. “The NDP knows what they said isn’t true, Mr. Speaker,” he said. “In fact, we’ve made it clear we’re already making it the easiest place.” Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon said people can obtain identification instantly. McIver pledged to expand places to obtain ID. Shepherd had said the Alberta United Conservative Party “are stripping the right to vote in municipal elections for anyone that doesn’t have a photo ID.” “This despite their own members having rejected the idea,” he said. The Alberta government introduced the MASAA on April 25 to what it says will ensure Albertans can rely on transparent, free, and fair elections and municipal politicians have clearer accountability measures. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government brings forward bill to ban electronic voting, introduce municipal partiesThrough it, the Alberta government proposed amendments to the Local Authorities Election Act and the Municipal Government Act to add greater transparency to local election processes and ensure these councils and elected officials continue to remain accountable to the people who elected them. “Our government is committed to strengthening Albertans’ trust in their local governments and the democratic process that elects local leaders,” said McIver. Meanwhile, the Alberta government voted 47-20 to pass the Health Statutes Amendment Act (HSAA). This vote was split along party lines again.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during Question Period in the legislature ensuring Alberta Health Services is focused on acute care will improve performance. “We’re investing $4.5 billion in capital funding over three years to address health capital needs and provide more acute care spaces,” said Smith. “Through the process of refocusing, we’re going to address the issue of having 1,500 people who need an alternative level of care in the appropriate facility.” Right now, she said the Alberta government has refocused Emergency Medical Services and response times have improved. Smith followed up by saying one of the most important steps the Alberta government is taking is improving conditions in hospitals. Alberta NDP MLA Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCall) said when Smith took over, she pledged to fix the healthcare system in 90 days. “That didn’t happen, and today as we speak, there are 20 or more emergency health centres across this province that are closed,” said Sabir. The Alberta government put forward the HSAA on May 14 to what it says will refocus the healthcare system to ensure Albertans get the care they need when and where they need it. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to refocus healthcare systemTo achieve this, the Alberta government will be creating four new organizations dedicated to each priority health services sector — acute care, primary care, continuing care, and mental health and addictions. “We are taking another step toward improving healthcare by updating legislation and enabling the governance and oversight required to refocus the health system,” said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.